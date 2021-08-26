Top 5 Minecraft mobs that should be tamed

Minecraft has no shortage of unique tameable mobs. However, some are significantly more useful than others. While it is great to tame mobs for use as pets, it is best to tame those that provide one or more utilities. Luckily, Minecraft contains tons of mobs that can help players along their journey.

While the list is obviously subjective due to play style and mob preferences, the tamable mobs listed below are ranked solely upon usefulness. Each of these mobs has its uses and can assist gamers in different scenarios.

Five best tamable mobs in Minecraft

5) Wolf

A statue of a wolf (Image via planetminecraft)

Wolves are a tremendous tamable mob, especially for beginner Minecrafters. They are extremely easy to tame and act as great security guards when out on dangerous missions.

Wolves are best tamed in packs, which is great as they tend to spawn in groups of 2-4. Ideally, they should be every Minecraft player's first tame.

4) Cat

A cat just chilling (Image via sketchfab)

Cats are another fantastic mob to tame for protection. For those unaware, they provide the ability to ward off all creepers and phantoms in a nearby radius.

When posted outside a base or mine, cats will prevent those common surprise creeper attacks.

3) Llama

A spiffy llama (Image via curseforge)

Llamas are fantastic tames due to their ability to carry mass amounts of items on their backs.

Since they spawn in groups of 4-6, users will have no problems taming a bunch of them. These llamas can then be used to transport a mass amount of items and resources from one base to another.

The other option would be a rail system, which is very resource-intensive and slow.

2) Mule

A mule out grazing (Image via Reddit)

While many Minecraft players tend to tame horses as they provide a faster means of traveling on land, they should really be taming mules.

These mobs provide the best of both worlds of donkeys and horses, which makes sense as they are the offspring of those two Minecraft mobs.

Mules are as fast as horses and contain 15 slots of storage, similar to the donkey. This makes them a wonderful companion when on long journeys.

1) Axolotl

An extremely HD axolotl (Image via 3dwarehouse)

It is not a surprise that the axolotl is #1 on this list. The fact that they are the cutest mobs in Minecraft certainly helps their rank, but they are also helpful in the water.

A team of daring axolotls can help gamers make quick work of any nearby ocean monuments, which can provide great loot.

There is also a glitch on the Minecraft Bedrock edition that allows axolotls to become completely invincible, which is quite interesting.

The YouTube video above showcases how to create an invincible axolotl.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer