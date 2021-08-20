How to find axolotls in Minecraft Caves & Cliffs

Axolotls are not only the cutest mobs ever added to Minecraft, but they also have high utility in underwater combat. In fact, there is a glitch in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition that makes axolotls immortal, allowing them to defend the player until the end of time.

Players in the Bedrock and Java editions of Minecraft will encounter axolotls in different locations.

Where do axolotls spawn in Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

Various axolotl colors in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

As stated above, the spawning location of the axolotl in Minecraft differs from version to version.

In the Bedrock Edition, axolotls spawn underground (under a block) below the layer y = 63. Thus, they commonly spawn in water-filled caves.

However, it is still possible for axolotls to spawn in the ocean if there is an underwater overhang that provides a suitable spawning location.

For the best chance of finding an axolotl in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition, players should search for ravines with water as they provide tons of spawn locations.

Where do axolotls spawn in Minecraft Java Edition?

All axolotl variants (Image via Reddit)

The spawning parameters for axolotls in the Minecraft Java Edition are quite similar to the Bedrock Edition criteria.

More specifically, Java Edition axolotls will only be able to spawn below sea level (y = 64) and must spawn above a block with the "base_stone_overworld" tag. For those unaware, this tag means that the block must be under the stone category for axolotls to be able to spawn.

A few blocks that fall under the stone category are listed below:

Stone

Cobblestone

Deepslate

Andesite

Diorite

Granite

Tuff

These stone blocks must be less than five blocks from the spawning location for them to be able to spawn axolotls.

This is different from the Minecraft Bedrock Edition, which requires the blocks to be above the spawn point in order to be valid.

The YouTube video above provides a fantastic visual tutorial on how to find axolotls in Minecraft.

