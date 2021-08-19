Top 5 Minecraft additions of all time

Minecraft has had a plethora of amazing additions and updates over its more than 10 years of life span. Some updates were nothing too crazy, however most completely changed the game forever.

Thus, players will have a tough time picking the all-time top 5 additions to Minecraft.

The upcoming Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs part two update is likely to be one of (if not) the best updates in the history of the game. Because of this, it is only right for players to look back at what made Minecraft the fantastic and magical game that it is today.

5 best Minecraft additions of all time

5) The Redstone Update

A weird Redstone contraption (Image via minecraftforum)

Released in March 2013, the Redstone update (1.15) added some of the most useful Redstone components in the game.

Listed below are some of the most notable additions from the Redstone update:

Hopper

Daylight Sensor

Dropper

Block of Redstone

Redstone Comparator

The Redstone builders of Minecraft know that these components are absolutely essential for most advanced Redstone builds, which makes the Redstone update extremely important.

4) The Update Aquatic

A coral reef (Image via Twitter)

Known as "The Update Aquatic", Minecraft update 1.13 breathed a breath of fresh air into the previously boring oceans of Minecraft.

Listed below are some of the best additions seen in this update:

Dolphins

Drowned

Fish (mob)

Turtle

Trident

Shipwrecks

Coral Reef

Update 1.13 gave players more incentives to explore the oceans and build aquatic bases. This update filled the oceans with amazing loot, allowing players to utilize dolphins to find it.

3) Village and Pillage

A village getting raided (Image via Pinterest)

The Village and Pillage update (1.14) was one of the most exciting Minecraft updates that were announced. Before this update, villages were quite bland and were often overlooked.

The most notable additions from this update are listed below:

Village Raid feature

Pillagers (Evoker, Ravager, etc.)

Fox

Wandering Trader

Scaffolding

Biome specific villages

Bamboo Jungle biome

Barrell

Blast Furnace

Update 1.14 added tons of useful blocks such as the blast furnace and smoker that made cooking and smeltering much more efficient. Players were given more incentives to search for and interact with villages after this update.

2) Nether Update

Official nether update art (Image via mojang)

Prior to the Nether Update (1.16) the nether was extremely boring and outdated. Minecraft players would spend little time in the nether, and would leave as quickly as they could.

The Nether update introduced some of the following features:

Piglins

Hoglins

Crimson Forest Biome

Nether Wastes Biome

Netherite

Bastion Remnants

Ruined Portals

Upgrade to netherite

The various biomes that this update added were extremely needed, as the Nether was quite repetitive and ugly. Biomes such as the soul sand valley or the warped forest made more players decide to build a Nether base, which was rare before the Nether update.

1) Caves & Cliffs Updates

Official caves and cliffs art (Image via Mojang)

As most players know by now, the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs updates have completely changed the game forever. While part one added some amazing features, the second update is looking to be one of the greatest updates in Minecraft history.

Listed below are some of the best features added in these updates:

New Mountain biomes (upcoming)

Lush Caves biome

Dripstone caves biome

Axolotls!

New cave generation

New ore generation

Amethyst

Copper

The Warden (upcoming)

Sculk Blocks

The terrain generation changes that are coming up in the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update are going to significantly alter how the landscape of the Overworld looks.

With massive mountains and endless caves, the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs updates will certainly leave their legacy in the Minecraft universe.

The Youtube video above showcases the upcoming biomes in great detail.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

