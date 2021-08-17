Top 3 food mods in Minecraft

Many Minecraft players are disappointed with the food in Minecraft. There are not many options to choose from, and the recipes are quite boring.

Luckily, these players' hunger will be satiated after they find out that there are mods to add hundreds of new food recipes into Minecraft.

While there are an almost infinite number of food mods for Minecraft, only three will be able to win bronze, silver, and gold. At least one of these mods is found in every popular Minecraft modpack due to how they cater to players who love making powerful food.

The top three Minecraft food mods are explained in detail below.

3 best food mods in Minecraft

3) Aquaculture 2

Custom fish line and bobber (Image via curseforge)

Aquaculture 2 is a fantastic mod that focuses mainly on aquatic food and items.

This mod adds dozens of new fish to Minecraft, some of which are listed below:

Arapaima

Smallmouth Bass

Atlantic Cod

Rainbow Trout

Jellyfish

Tuna

Pirahna

Frog

In addition to a massive increase in fish, Aquaculture 2 also adds more powerful fishing rods to Minecraft.

Players can craft diamond fishing rods and combine them with different bait, hooks, and line to optimize fishing for the fish of their choice.

This mod is great for Minecraft players who love to fish in real life as it adds complexity to the otherwise trivial fishing mechanics in Minecraft.

A link to the Aquaculture 2 mod can be found here.

2) Cooking for Blockheads

A beautiful kitchen (Image via curseforge)

Cooking for Blockheads is for the Minecraft players who are fans of the culinary arts.

This mod adds a cookbook and an entire kitchen set up into Minecraft, completely changing the food system. Most of the kitchen appliances are super easy to craft so even the most novice of Minecraft players can get right into cooking.

Besides being a great mod for food, Cooking for Blockheads' cooking set up is perfect for builders who want a realistic kitchen.

1) Pam's Harvestcraft 2

A few additions (Image via curseforge)

Pam's Harvestcraft is the ultimate Minecraft mod for players who never want to run out of new food recipes to cook.

Similar to Cooking for Blockheads, Pam's Harvestcraft introduces different tools that are required to begin cooking. Some of these tools are listed below:

Bakeware

Cutting Board

Juicer

Grinder

Pot

This mod adds an insane amount of food into the game. Due to this, most players will never be able to complete every recipe added.

Nevertheless, Pam's HarvestCraft has long cemented its legacy as the best food mod in Minecraft.

The YouTube video above provides a mod overview of the extremely popular Pam's Harvestcraft.

Also read: What is Minecraft Championship (MCC)? History, previous winners and more details

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for more in-game updates!

Edited by R. Elahi