What is Minecraft Championship (MCC)? History, previous winners and more details

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) is one of the most exciting large scale Minecraft events. Strikingly similar to the Olympic Games, the MCC consists of multiple teams squaring off to determine which team can be crowned champion. Fans of competitive mini-games in Minecraft cannot miss this special occasion.

While the MCC is an invite-only event, Minecraft players who think they have the skills to compete are highly recommended to try out some of their community events. Run by a talented group known as NoxCrew, the MCC is a wonderful event that is filled to the brim with action, triumph, and heartbreak.

Minecraft Championship Explained

As stated above, the Minecraft Championship is a monthly Minecraft competition that consists of some of the most skilled players in Minecraft.

More specifically, the MCC provides mini-games for ten teams of four to compete in. Teams who perform well will receive coins, and the two teams with the most coins will battle in one final match-up to determine the ultimate champion.

The finale, Dodgebolt, is one of the most exciting and intense mini-games ever created. The two final teams will have to fight to the death with only two arrows available to all players. Similar to dodgeball, the teams will have to shoot these two arrows back and forth until only one team remains. The winning team will be crowned the winners of the MCC.

The MCC is streamed in its entirety on Twitch. Viewers are even given the option to spectate their team of choice by choosing the appropriate stream link.

The next Minecraft Championship will be held on August 28.

MCC History

The most recent winners of the MCC are extremely well known in the Minecraft community.

A team known as the Red Rabbits took home the gold medal last month. This team consisted of famous Minecrafters such as Dream, Quackity, Michaelmcchil, and SapNap.

They performed extremely well in the finale, winning the Dodgebolt mini-game in a 3-0 sweep.

The event before this was known as MCC Pride, showing solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. A team known as the Aqua Axolotls took home the gold in this event. The Aqua Axolotls consisted of Illumina, GizzyGaza, KreekCraft, and RyguyRocky.

These last two events were the most popular Minecraft Championships to date. When Minecraft favorites such as TommyInnit, Dream, CaptainSparklez, Ph1lza, and Grain come together, the event is almost guaranteed to be spectacular.

Minecraft fans should not miss the next MCC, which will be streamed live on Twitch on August 28.

The video above showcases GeorgeNotFound's complete MCC experience, from start to finish.

