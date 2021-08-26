Top 5 most useful items for Minecraft Survival

Minecraft contains hundreds of useful items. However, some are more useful than others. The player has a limited inventory in the game, which means they can only take the things they really need on longer excursions.

Minecraft players should be aware of the items that will provide the most benefits in the survival game mode. While there are tons of items that will provide significant benefits to a player in this mode, only five have made this list. This means that the items listed below are absolutely must-haves in any survival world.

5 best items to have in Minecraft Survival mode

#5 - Water Bucket

A bunch of buckets in Minecraft (Image via Pinterest)

Water buckets have tons of different uses in Minecraft. Most players use water buckets to save themselves when they have accidentally walked into lava or fire. For this reason, it is always important to carry a lava bucket when in the mines.

Lava buckets can also be used to reduce fall damage. If used skillfully, some players can place water under them right before they land, mitigating fall damage.

#4 - Torches

Some torch holders (Image via Reddit)

Torches are, by far, one of the most useful items in Minecraft. Players should have torches at all times if they want to be prepared for any scenario.

Mining, exploring, and spelunking are impossible to accomplish without torches. They also light up the surrounding areas of the player's base to prevent any mob invasions.

#3 - Diamond Sword/Axe

A 3D render of a diamond sword (Image via 3dwarehouse)

Most Minecraft players know why diamond swords (or axes) are necessary for survival in the game.

While players can get away with using iron swords, diamond swords do much more damage and have significantly more durability. This allows them to kill tons of hostile and non-hostile mobs.

#2 - Bow

A 3D render of a bow (Image via YouTube)

Minecraft players are usually advised to take their enemies out from a distance rather than letting them get too close. Those who tend to take their enemies out at a distance will likely have a lesser chance of dying. This is why a bow is one of the most useful items in the game.

An infinity bow is highly recommended as it removes the necessity of crafting arrows.

#1 - Elytra

Super Steve! (Image via mineimatorforums)

While the elytra is one of the hardest items to acquire in Minecraft, it is incredibly useful in Survival mode.

The elytra allows players to fly (or glide) for an almost infinite distance. The benefits of this item are immense, as land travel is usually quite slow and dangerous.

The YouTube video above showcases how players can find the elytra in Minecraft

