How to survive in the infamous Minecraft 2b2t server

The 2b2t anarchy server is one of the most chaotic and toxic servers in Minecraft. With a long and rich history, many players have discovered the best ways to survive the hellish landscape that is 2b2t. Many 2b2t veterans will agree that this anarchy server is not for the feint of heart.

A Minecraft player cannot simply join the 2b2t server and expect to be successful. There are tons of prerequisites that are needed to be before the player can even have a hope at surviving. Players who are interested in trying the 2b2t anarchy server will be in a much better position after heeding some of the advice listed below.

Survival tips for the chaotic Minecraft 2b2t server

Survival necessities

A nether highway (Image via Minecraft)

As stated above, only the most skilled players will be able to make it out of the infamous 2b2t spawn, let alone gather a stockpile of resources. The tips and tricks below will help Minecraft players who aspire to make a name for themselves on the 2b2t server.

First of all, it is almost impossible to survive in 2b2t without a hacked Minecraft client. While this may be very disappointing for many players, almost every player on the 2b2t server has a hacked client, and they are necessary to compete.

A hacked client (such as the Impact client) will provide players with helpful abilities such as Auto Vanish, Elytra+ and Light. Many players also use X-ray mods which allow them to see the location of all ores.

After downloading and installing a hacked client, the player is now ready to take on the 2b2t anarchy server.

The first order of business is to make it out of the hectic spawn. With the flying abilities provided by the Impact client, this should not be too hard. They will then want to make it into the nether.

Located in the nether will be a network of nether highways which players can take to travel far away from the spawn. Since four blocks in the nether equal one block in the Overworld, utilizing the nether highway will allow players to move millions of blocks away from the spawn quite quickly.

After leaving the spawn, Minecraft players can then decide what they want their next course of action to be. Players can either form a coalition with other 2b2t players, or they can be a lone wolf and try to survive on their own.

Minecraft players are not recommended to build bases on the 2b2t server as they are usually griefed quite quickly. Instead, players should craft ender chests and shulker boxes, which allow for mass storage that cannot be stolen or griefed. This is almost mandatory to keep a large stockpile of supplies in 2b2t.

The quick Minecraft YouTube video above provides a visual tutorial on how to get started on the 2b2t anarchy server.

Edited by Siddharth Satish