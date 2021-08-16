Top 3 techniques to improve Minecraft parkour skills

Parkour is a critical skill to learn in Minecraft. Besides clearing parkour maps, increasing parkour skills will allow players to evade and chase enemies more efficiently.

Most Minecrafters will agree that slowly fumbling up a mountain and ultimately being killed by an enemy (mob or player) is a terrible way to go. Those who are unable to make even the simplest of jumps can increase their skills with practice. Luckily, there are hundreds of tools and techniques that users can utilize to do just that.

Three best ways to get better at Minecraft parkouring

3) Crouch when landing

A crazy parkour map (Image via minecraftforum)

Many beginners tend to overshoot their jumps in Minecraft. In a sticky scenario, this can lead to them falling over an edge. Players who suffer this fate often will be happy to know that there is a quick fix.

Crouching upon landing a tight jump will prevent them from falling over the edge. While this technique is primarily helpful in parkour maps, the opportunity may arise when this technique must be used in a normal scenario.

Minecraft gamers are recommended to practice this technique in parkour maps or by building a miniature course. This technique becomes most useful when it becomes a habit.

2) Watch the shoulders

Steve and his broad shoulders (Image via Vexikku on Deviantart)

One of the most challenging jumps on a parkour map is the corner jumps. Many players don't understand the width of their character's shoulders, which leads to them hitting their shoulders on the corner.

To correct this, they can make use of a few tips. Firstly, it is important to understand the space that the character takes up. Knowing this will provide a better parkour experience in every aspect.

Players are also recommended to try angling or hooking their jumps, as taking the corner jump straight on will almost always lead to failure.

Corner jumps will also sometimes present themselves in the user's world. Utilizing these techniques will help them not lose their gear in case of a dangerous scenario.

1) Knowing all movement ticks

A parkour setting to practice in (Image via minecraftforum)

Gamers must be knowledgeable of all aspects of movement to excel at parkour. A plethora of handy movement tips are listed below:

Without sprinting, a player can only jump two blocks

While sprinting, they can jump four blocks maximum

For a long jump, users must run and jump before the jump to gain momentum

They should not jump when landing on slime blocks, as it will usually result in unnecessary fall damage

Crouch while lining up for the next jump, as many players will back up off the edge.

The YouTube video above provides additional tips for specific Minecraft parkour jumps.

