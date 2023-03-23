How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.80.22 beta and preview 

In tandem with Minecraft's latest Java Edition snapshot, Bedrock Edition has received the 1.19.80.22 preview.

The preview introduces many of the same blocks and features provided by its Java counterpart. From new smithing templates and the trail ruins structure to calibrated sculk sensors and sniffer eggs, there is plenty of content for players to enjoy.

Much like Java Edition, players can enjoy this preview content for free as long as they have a legal copy of the game.

However, downloading and playing Bedrock previews is a little different from Java snapshots. This is because of the many platforms that Bedrock Edition is playable on.

Steps to download Minecraft Bedrock Preview 1.19.80.22 on all devices

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is more varied when it comes to the platforms that can play it. However, accessing its Preview Program on various platforms is quite easy.

Currently, Preview 1.19.80.22 is available on Windows 10/11, Xbox consoles, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices. Each platform handles the previews a little differently, so it's worth diving in to see how to check out the preview on each device capable of running it.

How to play the preview on Windows

The simplest way to access Minecraft Preview on Windows is to use the official launcher, which can be downloaded either via the Microsoft Store app or at https://www.minecraft.net/en-us/download. After installing and opening the launcher, select Windows 10 Edition on the game list to the left. Click on the Preview tab above the game's splash art. On the Preview tab, tap the green install/play button. Doing so will allow the launcher to download the needed assets and when you open the game, it will be the latest version of the preview. Alternatively, it's possible to use Xbox PC Game Pass to search directly for the Minecraft Preview app, which can then be downloaded and played directly.

How to play the preview on Xbox

From your dashboard or your Xbox Game Pass library, search for Minecraft Preview and open the application's store page. As long as you have a purchased copy of Bedrock Edition on your account, you can download the preview directly from this store page. After the preview has been installed on your dashboard or Game Pass library, simply open the app and enjoy. If you already have the preview installed, you can simply open the app, and it should begin to update to the latest version before the game starts.

How to play the preview on Android

Open the Google Play Store and find the game's official store page. This can be accomplished by searching for the title by name or checking the top game list. Scroll down the store page until you find a section titled, "Join the beta," and tap the button to join the beta program. After a quick update to your game app, you should be able to open it and enjoy the preview.

How to play the preview on iOS

Head to https://testflight.apple.com/join/qC1ZnReJ and join the Testflight Program. You may need to wait to join the program because it can occasionally be full. However, inactive accounts are removed relatively quickly, so be sure to check in regularly to see if slots have opened up. Once you've joined the Testflight Program, your Minecraft app should update automatically. Then, all that's required is to open the game and enjoy it. However, keep in mind that you'll need to log in and play at least once per month to avoid being removed from the Testflight Program.

That's all there is to it! Unfortunately, the Preview Program isn't available for PlayStation or Nintendo Switch at the moment. However, this may change in the future depending on Mojang and Microsoft's plans. The two companies have made it clear they want to expand the game to as many players as possible.

Poll : 0 votes