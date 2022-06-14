How to fix the "failed to create profile" error in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft isn't a game without problems, and some players have been reporting an issue while creating a profile after downloading the game from Xbox Game Pass.

When attempting to create a Minecraft profile, players have reported encountering an error that reads, "Failed to create profile." Even when heading to the official game website, some players have failed to create a profile online.

It's unclear as to why exactly this occurs, but bug reporting on Mojang's official bug tracker seems to indicate that it is linked to Xbox Game Pass. This is because players who obtain Java and Bedrock Edition don't appear to have this problem.

Minecraft community offers a variety of potential fixes for profile creation error

While it can be tricky to pin down the exact source of this Minecraft error, the game's community has come together to offer a bevy of fixes.

Some of these fixes simply need players to use different web browsers or platforms, while others require different launchers and other tactics.

Regardless, there are a few potential remedies that may help players successfully create their profiles. Players can find a few of them below:

Instead of attempting to create the profile on desktop, try creating it on a mobile device's web browser. The issue may be stemming from the PC client or desktop optimization on the page itself. Try switching to the Windows 7/8 launcher as opposed to the Windows 10/11 launcher. The newer launcher occasionally runs into issues, including profile creation and not recognizing that the game (and not its demo version) is installed. If players do opt for the Windows 10/11 launcher, they'll want to download it from the main Minecraft website instead of the Microsoft Store. The version downloaded via Microsoft's store app has occasionally had authentication issues with players' Microsoft accounts. Log out of the launcher and Minecraft.net, re-login to the main site and attempt to make a profile. Sometimes, a disconnect between the launcher and the main site causes authentication issues. Close the Xbox app installed by Microsoft Store, reopen it and attempt to run the launcher once again. Disable any VPN or firewall currently active on your device. At times, a VPN can disorient the login and profile creation process, and firewalls can close out certain connections to sites and apps. According to Reader339 on Microsoft's support website, the problem may come from desktop web browsers running into a conflict with the site and a mechanic known as the Origin header. Fortunately, there are browser extensions such as "Allow CORS" and "CORS Unblock" that should eliminate any conflicts with the Origin header.

These are just a few of the possible fixes offered by the community. However, ideally, Mojang will view the bug reports and situate the problem on their end.

It's perfectly fine for players to attempt to solve any profile creation issues, but the ultimate responsibility still falls on Mojang to ensure a concise and enjoyable gameplay experience.

