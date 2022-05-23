Why Minecraft community is dissatisfied with The Wild Update 

Since Minecraft's creation, the playerbase has always played a massive role in the development of game updates. Developers love to receive feedback from the large community and incorporate their ideas and suggestions into the update.

Sadly, Mojang has left several players dissatisfied with the last couple of updates, and the upcoming Wild Update seems to be rubbing salt into the wound. It all began in 2020 when Mojang announced their biggest and most ambitious project, the Caves & Cliffs update.

Fans have wanted a mega cave revamp for many years, and Mojang finally decided to deliver it along with a spectacular mountain makeover. Unfortunately, the global pandemic incredibly slowed the development process for the Caves & Cliffs update, which forced developers to split the update and delay several features.

Minecraft Memes @MinecraftMeme16 If you count the split update you could say we were supposed to get sculk two updates ago. Strip away the stuff we should already have gotten and you don’t get a very wild wild update If you count the split update you could say we were supposed to get sculk two updates ago. Strip away the stuff we should already have gotten and you don’t get a very wild wild update https://t.co/TC552uN0m4

Even though the pandemic situation has improved for the better, Mojang will still skip some of the anticipated features revealed for The Wild Update.

Removal of anticipated 1.19 features has left Minecrafters discontented

At Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang announced The Wild Update and revealed exciting features like frogs, ancient cities, fireflies, mangrove trees, etc. The update's title alone filled the hearts of players with expectations for an update focused on bringing wilderness into the Overworld.

LightWolfGaming @lightwolf25 @Minecraft I don’t think 1.19 should be called the “wild update” YET! Before anyone gets mad, remember these biomes were promised to be added at a later date! And the WILD update would be a perfect opportunity so… come on mojang? What happened? @Minecraft I don’t think 1.19 should be called the “wild update” YET! Before anyone gets mad, remember these biomes were promised to be added at a later date! And the WILD update would be a perfect opportunity so… come on mojang? What happened? https://t.co/BnrZrvf2Bs

The Wild Update was said to be an update focused on diversifying and improving some of the Overworld biomes. This was a big statement, and many players were happy to hear this as several Overworld biomes have received no updates in a long time.

With the first pre-release announcement, these expectations were shattered as the only new biomes finalized for The Wild Update are deep dark caves and mangrove swamps. These two biomes are not enough to justify the "wilderness" that was supposed to arrive with The Wild Update.

In the live stream, Mojang showcased some concept arts for the 1.19 update, including a revamped birch forest. Developers were silent about it until the recent Ask Mojang episode. They stated, "concept art is not a commitment," and said the new birch forest is not part of the Minecraft 1.19 update. This comment angered many fans who said Mojang shouldn't have shared the concept art if they didn't plan to add them in Minecraft.

In the same Ask Mojang episode, Mojang also announced the removal of fireflies from The Wild Update. The reason for this decision was the fact that some variations of fireflies are poisonous to frogs. Initially, developers had the idea to add fireflies as a food source for frogs, but now they have been completely removed.

The absence of fireflies and birch forests is just the tip of the iceberg. The Wild Update failed to meet several expectations, including bundles and archaeology. While it is true that Mojang never promised these features, their actions caused Minecrafters to have high expectations from The Wild Update, leading to dissatisfaction with the final product.

Edited by Shaheen Banu