New Birch Forest and Fireflies will not be added to Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update: Mojang confirms

Mojang recently confirmed that the new Birch Forest and Fireflies will not be added to the upcoming Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. Apart from the new biomes and new mobs that will soon be released in the game, players from all around the globe were eager to see how the existing forest revamps and the new ambient mob will look. Unfortunately, Mojang will not be adding them to the next update.

Back in October 2021, Mojang hosted a Minecraft Live event where they announced the next update and showcased what players can expect from it. They showed the Deep Dark Biome, the Warden, the Mangrove Swamp and Frogs, Allay mob, and lots more.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Learn the answers to these and other questions in the latest episode of Ask Mojang:

redsto.ne/ask-mojang-may What else can the warden smell? What about fireflies and birch forests? And, why did we choose red mangrove wood?Learn the answers to these and other questions in the latest episode of Ask Mojang: What else can the warden smell? What about fireflies and birch forests? And, why did we choose red mangrove wood?Learn the answers to these and other questions in the latest episode of Ask Mojang:redsto.ne/ask-mojang-may https://t.co/X2TVKiFNDu

Along with this, they also showed the concept art of the revamped forest and how the new ambient mobs will be a food source for the frogs. However, in a recent 'Ask Mojang' YouTube video, the developers confirmed that they are no longer working on these two features, and they won't be released in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

Reasons for not adding new Birch Forest and Fireflies to the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

The official Minecraft YouTube channel recently released a video where the game developers answered some of the questions from the community. In the video, burning questions about the two highly anticipated features were asked. The main producer of the game, Anna Lundgren, answered this question and explained why both the features will not be added to the game any time soon.

Why the mob will not release in the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

The question asked about the highly anticipated new features (Image via Minecraft YouTube)

Lundgren started by explaining how fireflies were primarily meant for frogs. At the 2021 Live event, Mojang showcased how the frogs ate these ambient mobs by extending their tongues.

While this amused the players greatly, Mojang soon started receiving information from the community about how some fireflies can be poisonous and harm the frogs. This was the main reason why they removed fireflies from the update since they did not want frogs to automatically get hurt in the game.

The producer of the game, Anna Lundgren, explained why the features would not be added (Image via Minecraft YouTube)

This does not mean that Mojang has completely scrapped the idea of fireflies. The producer further revealed that they have kept the idea in their "idea library," and it may feature in some other updates.

Why the revamped birch forest will not release in the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

Concept art of the forest showed in the 2021 Live event (Image via Mojang)

The same question was asked about the birch forest as well, and the producers explained how they showed the initial concept art of the revamped birch forest. The artwork showcased how the trees will be much taller with a few mushrooms and beehives hanging from them. However, it was only left at the concept level and the producer declared that they have not worked on it any further.

This information from the Mojang team confirms that they will not add these two features to the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. Other than that, players can expect the new Warden, Allay, Frogs, Tadpoles, Deep Dark biome, and Mangrove Swamp biome in the update.

Edited by R. Elahi