Every mob revealed at Minecraft Live 2021

Since its early days, Minecraft's developers have always interacted with the community by asking for their feedback, taking their suggestions, and improving the game. Every year, the Minecraft community comes together to take part in the annual event Minecraft Live that accomplishes this.

In annual Minecraft events, developers announce the next big game update and host a vote to determine which biome needs an update or which mob should be added next. Unfortunately, due to the global pandemic situation, Mojang had to host its annual event online this time around.

At Minecraft Live 2021 the mob vote featured three new candidates along with other mobs that will be added to the game.

New mobs announced at Minecraft Live 2021

Minecraft Live 2021 featured a mob vote with three candidates: Copper Golem, Allay, and Glare. At the end of the final round, Allay won the Mincraft Mob Vote 2021 by getting over 600K votes.The Allay will join Minecraft with The Wild Update.

The terrifying Warden has also been moved to Minecraft 1.19 update. Next year, players will get to meet the Warden in the ancient cities of deep dark caves. Here are the other mobs revealed during the stream:

Frogs

Minecraft @Minecraft Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!↣ redsto.ne/live Ribbit! That’s no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/RT0D9giA2Z

Frogs are one of the most awaited mobs in Minecraft. These adorable croaking mobs were first shown during Minecon Live 2019. Unfortunately, swamp lost the biome vote and was shifted to the "Ideas Library."

Mojang has finally decided to implement the runner-up of Minecraft votes. With the swamp update, Mojang also chose to bring frogs to the game in The Wild Update. This update will add three types of frogs: default, tropical, and snowy.

In regular swamps and mangrove swamps, players will find the default frogs. Minecraft frogs love to play by jumping on lily pads and big dripleaves. As per the developers, each frog type will have some special use for players,

Fireflies

Fireflies are coming to Minecraft next year in The Wild Update. These glow-in-dark mobs will help build the atmosphere of swamps. Fireflies will also act as a food source for frogs.

Breeding frogs will create tadpoles, which is the third and final mob revealed at Minecraft Live 2021.

Tadpoles

Minecraft @Minecraft We're also adding tadpoles! So tiny, so cute, so in tune with their surroundings!↣ redsto.ne/live We're also adding tadpoles! So tiny, so cute, so in tune with their surroundings!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/EQlLacbOdZ

Frogs will be the only mob with no miniature baby variant. Instead, frogs will spawn tadpoles in Minecraft. Like frogs, tadpoles will also have different varieties based on the temperature of the region. Players will be able to pick tadpoles in buckets.

