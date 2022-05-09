Top 4 weaknesses of the Warden in Minecraft 1.19 snapshots

The Warden is the most terrifying mob coming soon to the new Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. This mob was first introduced back in 2020 and was supposed to be released in the 1.18 update.

However, Mojang pushed back the mob and the new Deep Dark biome as they wanted to expand it even further. They will finally be coming to the next update sometime in 2022.

The Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update was announced in October 2021, when the mob was reintroduced. After that, Mojang started releasing several snapshots with the new features to test and remove any bugs. In these snapshots, players experience the mob's extreme strength first-hand.

Mojang progressively made several changes and additions to make the mob even scarier and more difficult to evade. However, players must still remember some of the basic weaknesses that the mob still has.

Four main weaknesses of the Warden in Minecraft 1.19 snapshots

4) Blindness

The mob has no eyes (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

Since its initial announcement, the Warden has gone through so many changes to make it more dangerous that players might even forget that one of the main weaknesses of the mob is that it is blind. It is the first blind mob in the game. Hence, it cannot see anything, be it players or other mobs.

They can only hunt players down by smelling and hearing them. Since they cannot see anything, players can fool them by making noises elsewhere, distracting them.

3) It can be distracted by any sound

Players can throw snowballs to make a sound and distract the mob (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

As the Warden is blind, it only relies on its sense of smell and hearing. Before the mob aggro on the players, they can easily be distracted by any sound. Players can use this to direct these mobs away from them.

By throwing items like arrows, snowballs, etc., in the opposite direction, they can direct these mobs away and run away when they are out of the listening range.

2) It can be slowed down by water and lava

They slow down because of these liquids (Image via Minecraft)

The Warden has very few weaknesses, and one of them is that it can be slowed down if they are in water or lava. The behavior of the mob changed back and forth in the previous snapshots but was brought back and hasn't changed ever since.

Although mobs are immune to lava, their movement speed is drastically reduced when submerged in these liquids. Players can use this while evading the angry mob.

Though players will still get hit by their ranged attack, they won't be chased down as the mob will be stuck in one of these liquids. However, this might change in the upcoming snapshots as the final update is not complete.

1) It can get distracted by other mobs

The beast is completely distracted by Allays (Image via Minecraft 1.19 snapshot)

This is another behavioral trait of the Warden that players can notice when playing Minecraft 1.19 snapshots. The mob can quickly get angry at any other mob that makes noise. Mobs like bats and other hostile mobs from adjacent biomes can make the beast angry and distracted.

If the mob does not aggro the player, they can keep getting angry at other mobs and keep chasing them, making it easier for players to evade without distracting them manually. Players can even bring a sacrificial mob, which can keep distracting the beast for a while.

