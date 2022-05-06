All changes made to the Allay in Minecraft 1.19 snapshots

Allay is a brand new mob that will be added to the Minecraft 1.19 update coming in 2022. With this update, it is one of the many new mobs and biomes that will be added to the game. It is a cute and friendly mob that will help players out in certain ways.

Allay was first introduced back in 2021 and was part of the mob vote during Minecraft 1.19 live event where the developers introduced the new update and asked players to vote for their favorite mob to be added to the game. Allay won the vote against Glare and Copper Golem and it was decided that it would be added in the next update. Essentially, it helps players pick up dropped items and give those items back to the player or near a note block.

Since last month, Mojang has released several Minecraft 1.19 snapshots where these new features have been gradually taking shape and are being refined for the final update.

Every change made to Allay in Minecraft 1.19 snapshots

1) Snapshot 22w13a

The Allay mob was added quite late to Java Edition as compared to Bedrock Edition. The mob finally landed in Minecraft 1.19 snapshot 22w13a with a set of basic functions. It could hold items and collect them from the floor and give them to the players. They were also able to connect with a note block for 30 seconds and throw the items near them.

It only spawned in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions, which made it quite rare to obtain. It was also immune to player attacks if that particular player gave it an item to hold. Overall, it had 10 HP (5 hearts) of health. However, there were some bugs in its flight where it accidentally flew into the lava and died quite quickly.

2) Snapshot 22w15a

The mob hasn't received much of the changes since its addition. However, in the 22w15a snapshot, it received a major update where regeneration was added to them. This means that it can now regenerate 2 HP (1 heart) per second at all times. This gave the mob a huge boost in durability, making it much safer.

3) Snapshot 22w16a

In this snapshot, Allay received a bunch of changes and tweaks to make it better. For starters, its overall health increased from 10 HP (5 hearts) to 20 HP (10 hearts). This meant that the mob had equal health to that of a player.

Previously, the mob had a slight delay in picking up items after it threw them. However, it has decreased from 5 to 3 seconds. Its ability to search for dropped items has also drastically increased from 9 block radius to 32 blocks.

Along with this, its movement speeds have also changed. It will fly slower while being idle, however, it'll be much faster when picking up items, following players or going to a note block. Allay's throwing arc and mob sound have also improved. More information about the latest mob is expected to be released in due time.

