Minecraft player creates a copper golem add-on

Last year, Minecraft Live held a mob vote. It's not the first time they've done so, as the Phantom and Glowsquid were both added to the game after their Mob Vote victories. This year had three solid choices with the Allay, the Glare and the Copper Golem.

Ultimately, the Allay won with relative ease, beating out the other two by a fairly wide margin in two rounds of voting. As the victor, the Allay will be added to the game in the 1.19 update this year while the other two will unfortunately join the Iceologer and The Great Hunger in never seeing the light of day.

This year's choices (Image via Mojang)

However, a Minecraft Redditor created an add-on that incorporates the Copper Golem (the second place finisher) into the game.

Minecraft Redditor creates add-on that introduces the Copper Golem

Many people considered the Copper Golem to be the best option out of the three. It gave copper a much-needed use and introduced a fun mob. Ultimately, the majority disagreed, but that doesn't mean the golem is gone forever.

Thanks to mods and other add-ons, anything is possible. That includes getting to spawn and play with a Copper Golem, which is what this Redditor designed.

In this add-on, a Copper Golem can be spawned by placing a carved pumpkin (a staple of all golems in Minecraft) on a copper block with a lightning rod on top. Once that lightning rod is struck by lightning, the golem will appear.

The newly spawned golem functions much like how it was described on Minecraft Live. It follows copper block paths and can click copper buttons.

Ultimately, the official Copper Golem may have done a lot, but since it isn't getting added by Mojang, players will never know just how much it could have done. Still, this is great for crafters who wanted the golem to win.

Most players use mods to add things to the game. However, mods aren't applicable to Bedrock Edition (they have behavior packs that are sort of the same), so these gamers are often left out.

However, this particular add-on is a behavior pack and only applies to Bedrock Edition. For once, Bedrock is not the version that's missing out. The original poster shared a download for the add-on.

The community, which has players from both versions, loves the add-on. At the time of writing, it already has over 16 thousand upvotes and tons of positive comments.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul