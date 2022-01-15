What happened to Copper Golem showcased in Minecraft Live 2021?

After 2021, many people were sad about the Copper Golem mob in Minecraft. A lot of things have happened in the game since last year. The game's developers released their biggest update ever, The Caves and Cliffs updates, and announced another huge update coming this year in 2022.

Every year, Mojang hosts a voting show at the Minecraft Live event, where players can vote for their favorite feature to be added to the next update. In the Minecraft Live event 2021, a mob vote was held where people chose their favorite mob to be released in the next Minecraft update, this included the Copper Golem.

What happened to Copper Golem in the mob votes in Minecraft Live 2021?

Copper Golem's defeat in the Minecraft Live mob votes

At the Minecraft Live event in 2021, millions of fans flocked to watch the game's developers announce new things being added to the game. Meanwhile, the mob votes opened and players were allowed to choose and vote for their favorite mob to be added to the game. The mob vote was held on Minecraft's official Twitter page.

The three mobs that were in the vote were Allay, Glare and Copper Golem. All three of them were friendly mobs with special abilities. In the first round, Glare got the least votes and hence was out in round one. The final round was between Allay and Copper Golem, but Allay won the mob vote in 2021, and the mob was set to be released in 2022 in 'The Wild Update.'

Minecraft @Minecraft In third place it’s the Glare, we guess you aren’t as afraid of the dark as we are? That leaves the Allay and the Copper Golem going head-to-head in the final round!



With mob votes, the Minecraft community was split. Some rejoiced that Allay won, while others expressed their sadness at the loss of Glare and Copper Golem. Copper Golem was liked by many and people started posting about it losing on various social platforms.

Copper Golem might still come to Minecraft

Although the cute little mob lost, it can still make a return as a permanent addition to the game. As many players know, Mojang has added certain features to the game that were lost in the previous Minecraft Live events.

At the Minecraft Live event in 2021, Mojang brought back the feature of putting a chest in a boat feature which was part of the vote in the previous Minecraft Live event. Hence, there might still be a chance for Copper Golem to make a return and be a part of Minecraft's future updates.

