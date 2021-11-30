3 reasons why Allay is not releasing in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update has finally dropped after months of anticipation. The first half brought new blocks, items, and mobs. The second half has completely changed the world generation. A few additions got pushed back to the 1.19 update, The Wild Update, like the Warden.

The Allay was the recent winner of the 2021 Minecraft Live Mob Vote, but players won't see the brand new mob in their updated Minecraft games just yet.

Why Minecraft players won't see the Allay in Minecraft 1.18

The first reason is likely due to timing. The Mob Vote was held less than two months ago, so it would have been really difficult to incorporate the Allay into this update. The 1.18 update has likely been mostly finished since then, so adding a new mob would have been extremely difficult.

The Allay won the 2021 Minecraft Live Mob Vote (Image via Minecraft)

Plus, the Allay isn't ready. Developers didn't know who would win the vote, so they couldn't have prospective characters prepared to join the roster instantly. They did have all three of them partially done, but that's not enough to launch with such an important update.

Minecraft @Minecraft



The team sat down to answer your most burning questions after this year's Minecraft Live:



↣ youtu.be/wi-QS43xDTc ↢ How will the Allay go about gathering things for you? And what kind of treasures can you smuggle out of the desolate shadows of the Deep Dark?The team sat down to answer your most burning questions after this year's Minecraft Live: How will the Allay go about gathering things for you? And what kind of treasures can you smuggle out of the desolate shadows of the Deep Dark?The team sat down to answer your most burning questions after this year's Minecraft Live:↣ youtu.be/wi-QS43xDTc ↢ https://t.co/yQSoYq2Ncc

Secondly, there's already a lot packed into this update. There aren't many new items, blocks, or mobs, but this is one of the most significant updates Minecraft has had. It completely changed mountain and cave generation, arguably a huge portion of the game.

Finally, the Allay is a great mob and deserves to be a focal point of a Minecraft update. Adding last-minute to an update that's already scheduled doesn't do it justice. It will get added with the update bringing a new boss and other new mobs. The Allay will likely be the focal point of The Wild Update.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen