Minecraft Mob Vote 2021: How to vote for your favorite mob

Minecraft Live 2021 is just two days away and players are as anxious as ever to be able to vote for their mob of choice in the mob vote. Minecraft is giving players the chance to determine which mob will be added in a future update, as they've done many times in the past. Popular mobs like phantoms and glow squids have been the winners of previous votes.

There are three mobs to vote for this year and they're all strong candidates. Players will have strong feelings either way and the vote is certain to be hotly contested. With that in mind, players should know how they can vote on their preferred mob and how to get others to vote as well.

How to vote in the Minecraft Live 2021 mob vote

An official Twitter poll will be posted to the Minecraft Twitter account on October 16 for players to vote on. The poll will more than likely have a time limit, but that is currently unknown. Players should follow the official Minecraft account and perhaps consider turning on notifications so that they won't miss the vote. Additionally, Minecraft will be streaming live on their Twitch, YouTube and Facebook accounts.

As for the options, there are three challengers vying for the next place in Minecraft: the glare, the allay and the copper golem. They are all strong contenders and should see a ton of support.

The glare, which was announced first, will help players find monsters in caves by finding the darkest parts and warning players. It will be very useful in dark places and can be the difference between life and death for adventurers.

Minecraft @Minecraft Do you also get grumpy when it’s dark? Need an extra warning when monsters can spawn? Did Tiny Agnes really not see that hole? Will the Glare get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about this deplorer of dingy places:↣ redsto.ne/glare Do you also get grumpy when it’s dark? Need an extra warning when monsters can spawn? Did Tiny Agnes really not see that hole? Will the Glare get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about this deplorer of dingy places:↣ redsto.ne/glare ↢ https://t.co/l2gAgvsMwb

The second mob, the allay, will take an item that the player gives it and leave in search of the same or similar items. Many Minecraft items need to be crafted with lots of a singular crafting material, which can be difficult to acquire so this mob will be useful for that.

Allay, the second mob, seems to be the front runner thus far. Image via Minecraft

The final mob, the copper golem, provides a great use for copper. The resource is easily acquired and has only a few applications, making this mob a good of use for it and will most likely get a lot of support. Also, golems are a fun part of Minecraft and adding another one sounds like a really strong choice.

Minecraft @Minecraft Are you forever pushing buttons? Want to craft a new friend? Are Tiny Agnes and Tiny Jens really saved – were they ever lost? Will the Copper Golem get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about the mob with some-assembly-required:↣ redsto.ne/copper-golem Are you forever pushing buttons? Want to craft a new friend? Are Tiny Agnes and Tiny Jens really saved – were they ever lost? Will the Copper Golem get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about the mob with some-assembly-required:↣ redsto.ne/copper-golem ↢ https://t.co/3fIIUJnTTI

