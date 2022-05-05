How to download the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w18a

This week, Mojang released yet another Minecraft snapshot 22w18a as part of the upcoming 1.19 The Wild Update. This snapshot contains loads of smaller changes to the new features coming with the update, along with several bug fixes.

These snapshots are essentially released to test new features and changes to check if there are any bugs that need to be fixed before releasing a smooth and flawless update. It also helps players to actively follow how the update is being changed and keeps them hooked to the game. Compared to the previous snapshots, the Minecraft snapshot 22w18a is quite small with no major changes to any of the new features. However, it is still worth checking out to stay updated with the recent changes.

How players can download the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w18a

Similar to previous snapshots, the Minecraft snapshot 22w18a can be easily downloaded from the Minecraft launcher itself. For new players who don't know how to download, you simply have to open the game launcher after purchasing the game.

Latest snapshot option in the drop-down menu (Image via Sportskeeda)

On the launcher, players can head to the drop-down menu on the left side of the 'Play' button. In that section, they will be able to see all the available versions of the game, including the 'latest snapshot.' Players simply need to select the 22w18a snapshot and hit play.

The necessary snapshot files being downloaded (Image via Sportskeeda)

After following the process mentioned above, the game launcher will automatically download the files necessary to run the Minecraft snapshot 22w18a. Once the game is launched, players must make sure to create a new world and not use any of the previous worlds as it can corrupt the world or the game might crash as well.

If players want to play any of the previous snapshots, they can simply download the same from the 'Installations' tab in the top left corner and select the desired version from the list.

Changes in the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w18a

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime We're now releasing Minecraft Snapshot 22w18a with a new /place command and other fixes. minecraft.net/en-us/article/… We're now releasing Minecraft Snapshot 22w18a with a new /place command and other fixes. minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

The Minecraft snapshot 22w18a is not the biggest update of the bunch as it brings several small tweaks and bug fixes. Even if it doesn't contain any major new additions or changes, these smaller fixes and changes are highly important to enhance and improve the overall experience of the game.

New ranged attack animation for Warden (Image via Minecraft)

With this snapshot, Warden's new ranged attack, which was added back in 22w15a, gets a new improved texture. The ranged attack was a loud sonic boom that came from its chest in the form of blue circles. However, it now has a more detailed animation and a slight change in its color. Along with this, the vibration detection mechanism has also changed for the mob, the sculk sensors, and the sculk shriekers.

Additionally, there are several Allay changes, one of which allows the mob to follow players more easily even if they are far away. Finally, a new command called '/place' is added through which players can add any kind of non-mob entity or structure to their location.

Edited by Mayank Shete