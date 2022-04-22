Top 5 facts about Allay mob in Minecraft

Allay is a new mob that will be added to the Minecraft 1.19 update coming sometime in 2022. It was part of the mob vote at the 2021 Minecraft Live event, along with Glare and Copper Golem. The player base voted the most for this mob, so Mojang is adding it to the next update.

The 1.19 update brings loads of new features like two new biomes called Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamps. Along with Allay, several other mobs are being added, like Warden, Frogs, and Tadpoles.

New items, advancements, enchantments, etc., will also be added to the game. However, Allay is one of the cutest mobs in the update, and many users will keep them as pets.

Five things about Allay mob in Minecraft

5) Soothing chime sounds

The mob will have soothing chime sounds (Image via Minecraft)

When gamers find these mobs, they will have a special sound. Since these creatures are magical, they have a soothing sound of chimes, making them even more lovable and cute.

Players can create a beautiful environment with some decoration and these mobs gently floating with soothing chime sounds filling the space.

4) Can regenerate health

These mobs can regenerate 2 HP per second (Image via Minecraft)

Allays have a unique ability to restore their health at 2 HP (1 heart) per second. This makes them pretty strong as they can survive some damage inflicted on them.

They have 20 HP (10 hearts), the same as gamers.

3) Can pick up stacks of items from the ground

The mob holding a stone block (Image via Minecraft)

One prominent feature of this mob is that they can pick up any item on the floor near them if they have that particular item in their hands. When players find these mobs, they can offer them an item by right-clicking on them.

Once they hold a particular item, these mobs will follow the user, and wherever they find that item on the ground, they can pick it up and throw it toward the player.

2) They can connect to a note block and drop items

The mob throwing items near a note block (Image via Minecraft)

When users play a note block near them, these mobs connect themselves to it and will pick and drop items near it. Like this, players can modify specific farms with note blocks, hoppers, chests, and these mobs.

This method can also be used to clear out a space filled with dropped items.

1) They are only found in Pillager Outpost and Woodland Mansions

The mob imprisoned in Woodland Mansion (Image via Minecraft)

This is a significant thing gamers must know about Allays. As of now, they will only spawn in Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions. In the snapshots, they were found in cell rooms in both these structures.

Players can speculate that Illagers are trying to convert them into vicious vexes, as both mobs look similar.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

