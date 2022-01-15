What does the Potion of Regeneration do in Minecraft?

Potions are consumable items in Minecraft that induce status effects that can affect the player for a specific duration of time and can be either positive or negative.

72 different potions were added to Minecraft in the 0.12.1 update. While some potions' effects linger on for a set limit of time, others act instantly. Players can obtain potions from mobs and lootable chests, or can brew potions themselves. This article will talk about a health potion that is known as the Potion of Regeneration.

Potion of Regeneration in Minecraft: Everything players need to know about

What is the Potion of Regeneration?

The Potion of Regeneration is an extremely useful potion that provides Minecrafters with the “regeneration” effect. This status effect restores half a heart of an entity’s health every 2.5 seconds over a period of 45 seconds.

While food-based health sources like apples and steaks only increase the player’s health when their hunger bar is full, these potions disregard that characteristic. The potion’s effects apply to every mob in Minecraft, from the player to animal mobs and other neutral/passive mobs as well.

While they do work on undead mobs like zombies and skeletons as well, the effect of the potion is reversed on them. This means that any undead mob that is afflicted with any healing potion, such as the Potion of Regeneration or the Potion of Healing, will take damage instead of being healed. A Potion of Harming, on the other hand, will heal these mobs and damage passive mobs and players.

What can the Potion of Regeneration be used for?

Potions of Regeneration are useful for fighting the Ender Dragon (Image via Minecraft)

Players can use a Potion of Regeneration to prepare for fights against a large number of enemies, or while facing powerful hostile mobs like the wither and the ender dragon. The potions can also come in handy in the Nether as well, as players battle blazes in Nether fortresses or fight piglin brutes in bastions.

How to brew the Potion of Regeneration?

Brewing Potions of Regeneration is fairly easy. Players will require a brewing stand, a bottle of water and a nether wart.

However, one of the most crucial pieces of a “regen” potion recipe is a ghast tear, a component that can only be found in the Nether as a drop from Ghasts. They can be tricky to fight. Players can find a comprehensive guide on how to beat them right here.

Steps for brewing:

Put a bottle of water in one of the bottom three slots of a brewing stand.

Put a nether wart in the slot on top. This makes a potion called an Awkward Potion.

The same process is repeated. This time, however, players need to replace the nether wart with a ghast tear.

The resulting potion is a Potion of Regeneration that lasts for 45 seconds.

Players can increase the potion’s effect to 2 minutes by using redstone dust instead of a ghast tear, or can make the potion’s effect stronger at the expense of duration using glowstone dust.

Healing potions are some of the most effective sources of health in an emergency in Minecraft. Whether the player is fighting the ender dragon or taking on a cave filled with hostile mobs, potions like the Potion of Regeneration are effective in almost any situation.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan