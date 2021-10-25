How to make music with note blocks in Minecraft

Minecraft is a world that is only limited by the player's imagination. They can build great structures, play with friends, and even modify the whole Minecraft world. Out of these possibilities, there is an interesting block in the game that not many people know of and they're called Note Blocks.

Note blocks let players play a certain note belonging to different instruments. With these nifty blocks, players can even make full length instrumental music in Minecraft.

How to make music in Minecraft using Note blocks

What is a Note Block

A note block is a type of wooden block in Minecraft from which a certain note of an instrument is played. When you right click the note block, it will change the notes of the instrument, and when left clicking, it will play that particular note.

Different instruments played on note blocks

Note blocks play different instruments too. Note blocks can play notes from different instruments based on which block they are placed. For example, if placed on wood they will play Bass guitar, and if on a stone block, they will play Bass drum.

Here is a full list of blocks on which the note blocks can be placed and which instruments they will play.

Wood - Bass Guitar

Sand or Gravel - Snare Drum

Glass - Clicks and sticks

Stones - Bass drum

Gold Block - Bells

Clay - Flute

Packed Ice - Chimes

Wool - Guitar

Bone Block - Xylophone

Iron Block - Vibraphone

Soul Sand - Cow bell

Pumpkin - Didgeridoo

Emerald Block - Bit (Square wave)

Hay Bale - Banjo

Glowstone - Electric Piano

Any other block - Harp/Piano

How to make music with multiple notes

A player can put down multiple note blocks, join them with a redstone repeater and redstone dust, then play the first block. This way, multiple notes can be played in one go. Players can also set the time between two note blocks by tweaking the redstone repeater.

With this, players can make various note block contraptions and compose music with the combination of different notes. Players can make a drum note block circuit containing notes from various drums. You can sync them with a guitar note block circuit to create music in Minecraft. Like so, people can make huge note block contraptions with redstone.

