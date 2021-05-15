Top 5 uses of note blocks in Minecraft

Note blocks are one of the oldest blocks in Minecraft. The 1.2 update added many helpful blocks, such as dispensers, note blocks and lapis, to the game.

Note blocks are cheap to make and fun to use. Players can craft a note block using one redstone dust and eight planks of any type.

This article takes a look at the various uses of note blocks in Minecraft.

What can Minecraft's note blocks be used for?

#5 - Create music

Note blocks are used for making music (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Players can use note blocks to create music in Minecraft.

There are 16 different musical instruments available in the game: string bass, drum, clicks and sticks, bass drum, bells, flutes, chimes, guitar, xylophone, iron xylophone, cowbell, didgeridoo, square wave, banjo, pling, and piano/harp.

These 16 instruments have 25 different pitches each.

#4 - Fuel

Note blocks can be used as fuel for furnaces in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

While most Minecraft players use wood items as fuel, they may not know that note blocks can also be used as fuel in all kinds of furnaces.

One note block smelts 1.5 items per block in a regular furnace.

#3 - Door Bell

Players can use note blocks to create doorbells for their bases.

On multiplayer servers, players can use doorbells to let the homeowner know that someone's there to meet them. There are many sound options available for doorbells.

#2 - Automatic fishing farm

Fishing is one of the best ways to obtain various types of loot in Minecraft. The note block is a vital block for automatic fishing farms. The player simply has to hold right-click on the note block to fish automatically.

In the video above, YouTuber Rays Works showcases some efficient automatic fishing farms that produce valuable loot items like saddles and enchanted books.

#1 - Redstone circuits

Observers can detect note block activation (Image via YouTube)

Observers can detect when a note block is activated by a player or redstone signal.

Using some observers and redstone components, players can create redstone circuits that will activate when a note block is triggered.