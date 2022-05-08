How to restart the Minecraft Launcher

Minecraft is one of the biggest games of all time. With millions of players hopping on and enjoying the blocky universe of the game, its popularity continues to soar, and its player base continues to reach new heights. However, players need to first download the game's launcher to access the game.

The Minecraft launcher is an application that allows players to launch the game. While mods will enable players to launch the game via other means and methods, the vanilla version cannot be played without the launcher.

It is quite a simple process. However, many players can face problems while dealing with the launcher. It might not start up, let players start the game, be unable to download updates, or refuse to show the beta versions of the game.

A simple restart of the launcher can solve many problems in such cases. This article will guide players on how to restart the game's launcher.

Minecraft: Steps to restart the game's launcher

There are a few methods to restart the game's launcher to eliminate issues or problems caused by any underlying technicality. The two methods are listed below:

1) Close and open

The "close" button for the launcher (Image via Mojang)

The simplest method to restart the game’s launcher is to close the application using the “X” or cross-shaped button from the top right of the screen and click it. This will exit the application.

Players can also do the same if they go to the task manager and look for the “Minecraft Launcher” task or process. Right-clicking on it and selecting “End Task” will allow the player to shut down the game’s launcher.

Note: The solution involving the task manager can also be followed if the player wants to make sure that their launcher or game is properly shut down. The “end task” option is a great solution for applications that tend to freeze or hang.

2) The hard way

Often, players can face undetected problems and are a pain to deal with. This can include issues like stuttering, glitching, and more. If all else fails, and the player needs to restart everything from scratch, there is a quick and painful solution for that as well.

All players need to do is navigate to the “run” program or search bar and type in “%appdata%. This will take players to a folder with the same name. In this folder, players will find the .minecraft folder. If the player prefers it, the solution to the problem is deleting the .minecraft folder.

This folder contains every single world, resource packs, mod, shader, and player profile the player has ever created for their copy of the game (provided that it hasn’t been wiped before).

Deleting this will give players a fresh start by wiping everything they’ve ever built. However, the chances of the game’s performance improvements are quite high.

Aside from starting the game, the game’s launcher is used to download new updates to the game, select different versions to launch, playtest versions, view snapshots and pre-releases, and even manage other Mojang games like Minecraft Dungeons.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar