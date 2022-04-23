How to download and update Minecraft on all platforms (2022)

Minecraft is a popular game that is constantly getting updates and making improvements. Players can build almost anything in the worlds they create. With so many people wanting to play Minecraft, downloading it is the first step in the process, and players need to keep it updated to get all the new features.

Here is how players can safely download and update Minecraft.

How players can download and update Minecraft on all platforms (2022)

Downloading Minecraft on any system is key to starting out on a wonderful adventure. Players will be able to download Minecraft on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5, Windows 10 PCs, Mac, and Android and iOS devices.

Each one of these device families has a slightly different way that players can install the game. Here is how players can install the game on each.

Downloading on Windows 10 PC

Players are able to install the game on their PC pretty easily by following these steps:

Go to the official download website and download the file for Minecraft for PC

Once downloaded, run the install file and install the game

Once the game is installed it will open the Launcher

Players must log into the Launcher and then they will be able to Launch the game

Downloading on MacOS

Players who want to play on a Mac computer can download the Java Edition by following the steps below:

Go to the official download website, which will prompt players to enter payment info and purchase the game

Upon purchasing the game, players should install the Launcher for MacOS. This will then download the Launcher

Follow the steps to install the Launcher on the Mac

Open the Launcher and log in, once inside they can then play the game

Downloading on Nintendo Switch

Players who want to download the game on Nintendo Switch can get the game in two ways: they can buy the official cartridge, bypass the download step, or they can go to the Nintendo eShop to purchase the game. Players should follow the steps below to download the game:

Players must sign into the Nintendo eShop

Once in the Nintendo eShop, players should search for Minecraft

Once the game comes up in the store, players will need to purchase the game in the eShop

The game should begin downloading to the player's console

Once the game has been downloaded, players can select the icon in the Switch tray and launch the game

Downloading on the PS4 and PS5

Players who want to download the game on PS4 or PS5 can get the game either as a physical disc, which will automatically download upon inserting the disc, or they can purchase a digital copy from the PlayStation Store. Players should follow these steps to download the game:

Players can head to the PlayStation Store on the main menu

Once inside the store, they should scroll to the search menu and search for Minecraft

Players should select Minecraft and then must purchase the game in order to install it

Once purchased, players should then begin downloading and installing the game

Once installed, players must select the Minecraft icon in the app tray, which will launch the game

Downloading on the Xbox One and Series X | S

Players on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X (Series S has no disc drive) can download the game or get a physical disc. When using a physical disc, the game will be installed when the disc is placed in the system.

However, if players need to download the game, they will be able to do so using the Microsoft Store right on their Xbox and following these steps:

Players should head to the Microsoft Store on the main menu

Once inside, they should head to the search menu and search for Minecraft

Players should select Minecraft, and then purchase the game and download (unless the user has Game Pass, which it is included on)

Once the game has been purchased, or unlocked with Game Pass, players can download it

Once the game is downloaded and installed, players can select the Minecraft icon in the app tray to launch the game

Downloading on Android Devices

Players who want to download the game on their Android Powered tablet, phone, or capable device are in luck. Downloading the game is easy by following these steps:

Players should launch the Google Play Store

Once inside, they should search for Minecraft

Once located, players will need to purchase the game and download the file

Once the game is downloaded, players can click on the app icon to launch the game

Downloading on iOS Devices

Downloading the game on iOS devices, such as the iPhone and iPad, is quite easy. Players can easily do so by following these steps:

Players should head to the App Store

Once inside the App Store, they will want to search for Minecraft

Players will need to purchase Minecraft, and it will begin downloading

Once the game is downloaded, players can tap on the app icon to launch the game

Keeping the game up to date with regular updates on all devices

Keeping the game updated after downloading it is a way for players to make use of all the bug fixes, improvements, and the latest features added to the game. The process differs slightly for each device, but players will want to follow the below guides in order to keep their game fully updated.

Updating on Windows 10 PC and MacOS

The great thing about having the game on a PC or Mac computer is that when players need to launch their game, they have to open the launcher. The game will be able to be updated right in the launcher and will prompt them about an update. Simply accept the update download and the game will be updated to the latest version.

Updating on Consoles

If the game has automatic updates, the game will update on launch. However, if the player does not have this enabled, they will receive a prompt to update to the latest version when launching the game. Simply accept the prompt to begin the download to the latest version of the game.

Updating on Android and iOS devices

Similar to consoles, these devices are usually set up to download updates automatically when the device is plugged in and connected to the internet. Players can also manually download updates via checking the Google Play Store or the App Store when receiving an update notification. Both methods will ensure players always have the latest version available for download.

