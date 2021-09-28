How to switch game modes in Minecraft easily

Survival Mode is the standard game mode for Minecraft, but sometimes players want to switch things up without changing the settings of their generated world.

There are a few methods for changing game modes in Minecraft for either a single-player or an entire multiplayer server. The simplest of these methods comes from the command console, allowing players to enter specific commands in their in-game chat field to execute desired acts.

These commands can range from killing mobs, limiting the game area, enabling experimental debugging features, or changing base properties of Minecraft's physics.

Minecraft: Using commands to change game modes

Minecraft's command console is vast, and changing game modes is one of the simpler commands available (Image via Mojang)

Using Minecraft's console commands, players can change game modes on the fly and for multiple different targets if they wish. The syntax for the required game mode command is slightly different depending on the platform being played on, but the base command structure is essentially the same.

The base syntax for the "game mode" command can be found below for each platform:

Minecraft: Java Edition

/gamemode <mode> [target]

Minecraft: Pocket Edition

/gamemode <gameMode> [player]

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition/Education Edition

/gamemode <gameMode> [player]

/gamemode <gameModeID. [player]

Before using these commands, players must ensure that they have cheats enabled on their respective platforms or have operator privileges active for themselves on their server. Without these enabled, the commands will not process correctly in the chat window.

Once these have been enabled, however, inputting the commands is simple. For the argument <mode> or <gameMode>, players can insert the game mode they'd like to switch to, such as Creative, Adventure, Spectator, or Survival.

For <gameModeID>, Minecraft players can also input the number 0 for Survival Mode, 1 for Creative, and 2 for Adventure Mode.

Also Read

The <player> designation is optional as it is unused, then the game mode will change for the player who inputs it. However, Minecraft players can insert specific player screen names in order to change their specific game mode.

For example, an operator on a server may input "/gamemode Creative MinecraftGuy" to change the game mode of a player named MinecraftGuy. A target selector can also be used, such as @a to target all current players, @p to target the nearest player or @r to target a random Minecraft player.

Latest Minecraft updates now on your Facebook timeline. Check out here!

Edited by R. Elahi