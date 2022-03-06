5 Best Minecraft Servers for Bedrock Edition in 2022

Are you looking for the best Minecraft Bedrock servers to play on Android, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation or Windows 10? A good Bedrock server is hard to find in 2022, so this list will guide you to new and fun Minecraft multiplayer experiences.

Also known as "Pocket Edition", this Edition of Minecraft differs from Java Edition in several ways, and it also has a largely separate set of servers to play on.

However, in 2022, a new development has been made: Crossplay between Java Edition and Bedrock Edition players is now possible! You can now finally play with your friends who are on a different Edition. Although, only a select few servers offer crossplay at the current moment.

There are plenty of popular Minecraft Bedrock servers. They offer various kinds of game modes and have fairly active communities who log in to play every day. If you’re looking for fun Bedrock servers to try out, here is a list of the best five.

5 Best Minecraft Bedrock Servers in 2022

1) NetherGames

IP Address: play.nethergames.org:19132

NetherGames is one of the best Pocket Edition servers. (image credits: NetherGames)

NetherGames is one of the best Minecraft Bedrock servers. It possesses an incredibly large community with thousands of players logging in each day to play here. It provides players with multiple gamemodes that include Bedwars, Creative Plots, Duels, Factions, Murder Mystery, Skyblock, and SkyWars. It also has a very active Discord which allows players to talk to each other and organize duels and such.

2) HyperLands

IP Address: play.hyperlandsmc.net:19132

Hyperlands is another popular Minecraft server. (Image Credits: Hyperlands)

Hyperlands is a very large multiplayer server originally created for Minecraft Pocket Edition. It provides players with the following gamemodes: BedWars, SkyWars, TheBridge, Duels and UHC Meetup. This abundance of active players and gamemodes will ensure that you never find yourself getting bored. It also has a Discord where you can chat with other players from the server and organize events.

3) FallenTech

IP Address: play.fallentech.io:19132

FallenTech (Image Credit: FallenTech)

FallenTech is best suited for the mobile versions of the game, but it can also be played on desktop and console. FallenTech provides typical gamemodes such as Skyblock, KitPvP and Survival. It also boasts a bustling in-game economy, along with lots of extra content that will ensure you never get bored.

4) Vanilla Europa

IP Address: play.vanillaeuropa.com:19132

Vanilla Europa is one of the best SMPs that also has Crossplay.

Vanilla Europa is a relatively new server in this category due to the fact that it is a Crossplay server, meaning that both Bedrock and Java players can join.

This popular community advertises itself as 'semi-vanilla', which means that it is a community oriented survival server with some slight tweaks to improve the player experience. One such tweak is that it utilizes land-claiming to protect players from grief.

It boasts a tight-knit and friendly community of players. It even has a very active Discord with people regularly chatting through text and voice channels. Events are often run for players by admins, including even special UHC events in which the best players are awarded unique prizes. This community is intended to be a place to chill alone or with your friends.

Watch the server's trailer below!

5) OwnagePE

IP Address: OwnagePE.com:19132

OwnagePE (Image credits: OwnagePE)

The OwnagePE Network provides multiple gamemodes like Factions, PvP and Skyblock. It has a small, but active, player-base that takes part in events that are hosted by admins. To spice things up, there is also an in-game economy. Furthermore, players who vote for the server stand to gain certain rewards in-game.

