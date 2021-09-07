What is Minecraft Factions? Everything you need to know

Minecraft players who enjoy PvP and a little bit of interpersonal strategy can find a great time on a server running the Minecraft Factions plugin.

Put plainly, Minecraft Factions is a plugin used by many servers that brings a new dimension to PvP combat. In factions, players can band together to form factions and stake their claim on an area of land to build their base and deposit resources. It isn't as simple as just collecting goods and materials, however, as factions also have expenses to account for. As a result, factions often battle over resources, and players are the front line soldiers in a Minecraft Factions server.

Minecraft: What can you do on a Factions server?

Minecraft Factions servers are widely popular for PvP, and require as much tactical planning as they do combat prowess (Image via Mojang).

At initial glance, Minecraft Factions servers may just seem like a different take on team-based PvP, but there's plenty more to it than that. A faction's power is the sum of its parts, and the more powerful its members become, the more the faction can expand its influence. Naturally, this is going to bring factions into conflict with each other, and Minecraft players don't always have to resort to swords and bows to resolve their issues.

In addition to declaring war, factions can also sue for peace and create alliances in order to tip the balance of power to deter would-be aggressors. Since some factions outsize others, this can be a crucial tactic when it comes to building a faction's power base in a Minecraft Factions server. Factions can also set as many goals as the group wishes. For some, it may be about being the top-ranking PvP faction. For others, it may be about being the faction with the most members or resources. Regardless, Minecraft players will always have something to do and work towards on a server utilizing the Factions plugin.

One of the best features of the Minecraft Factions plugin is its accessibility, as it is available for both Bukkit and Spigot, two of the game's most popular software for adding mods and plugins to a server. The plugin's community is also incredibly dedicated and active, a testament to Minecraft Factions' enduring enjoyment in the larger Minecraft community. For PvP lovers who want to battle on a grander scale than one-on-one, this plugin is definitely worth a look.

