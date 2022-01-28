Top 5 most popular Minecraft Reddit builds

Minecraft has always been and always will be a game of boundless creativity, and this is seen again and again by fan-made posts on sites such as Reddit.

Over the years, dating back to Minecraft's beta days, Reddit has been a veritable fount of player-made content. From builds to mods to videos, just about any form of creative work geared around Mojang's smash-hit sandbox game can be found on Reddit.

Truly impressive creations have made their way to the front page of the internet over the years, and these shared builds have inspired countless additional builds. The creativity has cascaded, and some of the top Reddit builds of all time still persist on the site to this day.

Minecraft: Top enduringly popular builds on Reddit

5) Lunar Keep by Mindjito

A small castle, suspended on a player-built crescent moon (Image via Mojang)

Created entirely in Minecraft's Survival Mode, this build is a brilliant take on castle building. With a crescent moon suspended mid-air, the castle is built into its surface and siding. There appears to be just enough room for the castle to sit squarely on the lunar construct.

Furthermore, the build doesn't seem to be constructed of particularly rare block types, meaning it could be replicated with less time than some might expect. Getting down from this precariously-perched stronghold may be difficult, but the time spent overlooking this Minecraft world from a crescent moon castle is likely quite memorable.

4) Nether Portal Sword by Spitezz

Sword portals have become prominently popular in Reddit builds (Image via Mojang)

Plunging into the ceiling of the burning Nether dimension, a massive sword cuts through the netherrack. However, there's a twist to this blade; it operates as a functional nether portal.

Comprised of more than a few different block types to give it a varied appearance, the obsidian of the portal frame is sneakily hidden within the deepslate blade. With a sword this massive jutting into the Nether, Minecraft players aren't likely to lose track of it while exploring.

3) Electric Guitar Nether Portal by T-a-k-o-z

An even more interesting take on a sword nether portal build (Image via Mojang)

Another entity that resides within Minecraft's Nether, this particular nether portal takes inspiration from sword-shaped nether portals and adds a musical twist of its own.

This electric guitar portal is a unique design, complete with all the details of a modern guitar, such as frets, tone and volume knobs, and pickups. Players may enter the Nether via the guitar's fingerboard before descending down into the Nether itself, which may take some skillful climbing.

Regardless, the attention to detail is impressive in this build. One can only wonder what it might be like with the inclusion of musical note blocks.

2) Copper Warrior Statue by Ominous_Hippopotamus

Oxidized copper makes up the bulk of this build (Image via Mojang)

Triumphantly reaching into the skies, this Minecraft build bears a striking resemblance to the Statue of Liberty, albeit being of another figure entirely.

Comprised of copper blocks in various stages of oxidation, a valiant fighter complete with sword and shield towers above their small island home. The detailing of the island itself is also a great touch, including a wooden scaffolding as if to imply that work is still being done on the copper behemoth.

The Colossus of Rhodes may have been built of brass, but this Minecraft creation puts copper in the spotlight and proves its capability as a building block.

1) The Great Enderman by Nayakura8080

A mega build of epic proportions, holding up a small world (Image via Mojang)

One of the Minecraft community's master strokes of creativity. This build features a massive enderman holding a grass block, which houses an entire small-scale world on its surface. This small world is complete with a village and what even appears to be a mining quarry.

Most players have seen endermen walking about in their worlds, often carrying grass blocks or other blocks of their choice, but this build takes that look to its logical extreme.

The colossal enderman has clearly spent some time exposed to the elements, as its arms and the base of its body are overgrown with vegetation. A small waterfall even descends down the enderman's right arm and into the massive sea below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite the circumstances, it's clear that the inhabitants of the enderman's block are persevering, building their village and designating dirt paths across the block and the enderman's body. These small details make this build a sight to behold well past its titanic proportions.

Edited by R. Elahi