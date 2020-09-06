How to download Minecraft on Mac: Step by step guide and tips

Minecraft is one of the most popular titles in the world, and it has been for a long time. Ever since the game first broke onto the scene in 2009, it has picked up steam considerably along the way.

Minecraft has been able to establish itself as one of the most recognizable brands in gaming and become a fixture of pop culture. The game has transcended the boundaries of games and is even used as an educational tool in many schools.

Minecraft's accessible nature makes it the perfect game for young players and even adults to spend countless hours chipping away. The game is available on a variety of platforms, including Mac.

How to download Minecraft on Mac

Mojang makes it extremely easy for players to acquire Minecraft. All they must do is simply visit the official website and follow these steps.

Create a Mojang account from the site:

Register for a Mojang account

Go to the official Minecraft website, link here. Select 'Login' from the top of the page. Make an account by selecting the 'Register One Here!' option.

Once you're done creating a Mojang account on the site, circle back to the homepage and follow these steps:

1) Select 'Games' from the top of the page.

2) Select Minecraft (Standard, Java Editon), which is available for Mac.

Select "Minecraft"

3) Click on 'Get Minecraft'

4) Select 'Computer'

Available Platforms

5) Select 'Mac'

Platforms on computers

6) Complete the purchase and Minecraft will begin downloading on your Mac.

Installation Tips:

Leave some room for updates on your drive as Minecraft receives periodical updates that gradually increase the game's size. This is the Java Edition of the game, which differs from the Bedrock Edition for consoles and Windows 10. Players can try a demo for free from the site, link here.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.

