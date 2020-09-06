Trevor Phillips, quite possibly the most iconic character from GTA V, has been the subject of many video essays, articles, and captured fans' imagination the most. His unabashed passion for violence, destruction, mayhem and complete honesty regarding his nature is one of the most interesting aspects of GTA V.

To bring a character like Trevor Phillips to life must be a massive task for anybody to do. However, Steven Ogg was not only up to the task, but was also successful in delivering one of the most iconic characters in not just GTA history, but all of gaming.

Steven Ogg has had an extensive career in acting with GTA V being his most popular work in video games. Over the years, Ogg has made appearances in several huge TV Shows and movies such as Westworld, The Walking Dead, and Snowpiercer.

Steven Ogg: The actor behind Trevor Phillips in GTA V

Steven, much like the rest of his cast in GTA V, lent his likeness to the character he played in the game. Much like his character, Steven Ogg is Canadian, but that is where the similarities fortunately end.

Trevor Phillips was one of the most controversial characters in gaming history, and his existence has spurred much controversy over the years. Steven Ogg's unhinged, albeit impressive performance has added up to the character's charm and ferocity.

The actor is known to play eccentric, high-energy characters, much like his turn as the violent Rebus in Westworld or Simon in The Walking Dead. He has had a prolific career in TV and has become one of the most beloved actors post-GTA V.

The Canadian actor has gotten a lot of critical acclaim for his performance in the game and has made him a popular figure in the gaming community.