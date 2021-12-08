5 best Android games like Minecraft for kids

Minecraft is a sandbox game available on a wide range of platforms. It stands out for its pixelated graphics and block-like characters.

Minecraft is enjoyed by both kids and adults alike, and players can build unique structures in the game. Children who want to enjoy similar titles on their Android devices can choose any of the titles given below.

Best Android alternatives to Minecraft

5) Craft World – Master Building Block Game 3D

From building their dream house to constructing a vast castle, players can create various structures as they did in Minecraft. They can download the game from here.

The simple and intuitive interface of Craft World makes it suitable for kids. Users can watch tutorials in-game to get better acquainted with the gameplay.

4) Crafting and Building

Players start by choosing their characters in the game. They can then take this character and explore like they do in Minecraft.

Crafting and Building also has a multiplayer mode that users can enjoy with their friends and family. The title has a rating of 4.4 stars, and gamers can download it from here.

3) London Craft: Crafting & Building Exploration Game

As the name suggests, gamers can explore the city of London in London Craft. The game’s graphics and characters will surely remind them of Minecraft.

From enjoying the water park to a thrilling roller coaster ride, this game has fun activities that users can take part in. They can also make custom designs and build structures.

2) Block Craft 3D: Building Game

Users can explore the blocky-sandbox world with their friends as they did in Minecraft. They have the option to craft their own village or enjoy the open world that the game offers.

Mobile gamers can create custom blocks, furniture, and buildings and sell them to receive gems in return. They can download Block Craft 3D for free by clicking here.

1) Blockman Go

The weapons, characters, and graphics of this game are a lot like Minecraft. Users can win rewards by playing the mini-games that the title offers.

It also gives them the option to customize their appearance. Blockman Go has a rating of 4.4 stars and over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer