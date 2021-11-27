Squid Games in Minecraft tournament: All you need to know

Squid Game and Minecraft are two of today's biggest franchises. An unofficial Squid Games tournament is set to be hosted on 28 November 2021, in which popular streamers from India will be taking part.

Since both the South Korean Netflix series and sand-box game are immensely loved by viewers, the tournament is expected to be equally enjoyable. The tournament is being conducted by TGW Gaming, an Esports & Gaming event organizer, in collaboration with Loco, an Indian streaming and Esports platform.

Squid Games in Minecraft: Format and participants

The Squid Games in Minecraft competition tournament is scheduled to be held tomorrow at 5:00 PM IST onwards. The tournament will have a massive prize pool of INR 5 lakh.

The tournament is divided into five separate games, inspired by the survival games in the Squid Game. They are as follows:

Game 1 – Red Light, Green Light

Minecraft players will have to move when the light is green and stop when it turns red.

Game 2 – Honeycomb

Gamers will be given the duty to remove extra blocks around the shape in Minecraft.

Game 3 – Marbles

Luck

At this stage, the players who were disqualified will get the chance to join the game back. Minecraft gamers will have to collect five magma stick/cream thrown one after the other.

Skill

This game mode is the 1 vs 1 game mode where disqualified players will not get a second chance.

Game 4 – Glass Stepping Stones.

Players who have qualified via Skills (Game 3) will be awarded with one extra life. Minecraft gamers who are successful in crossing the bridge will qualify for the final round.

Game 5 – The Squid Game

This game is quite similar to a battle royale mode where players get a sword and a shield that they can use to become the last one standing.

A total of 25 gaming content creators will take part in the Squid Games Minecraft tournament. Out of them, only 13/14 players will reach Game 4, the Glass Stepping Stones.

Participants’ reaction

Popular content creator Hastar BTC said:

I’m excited to take part in the Squid Game event as I enjoyed the concept very much. I’m curious to find out how this turns out to be.

Minecraft content creator Jai Hindi Gaming also stated the following about the upcoming tournament:

I am very excited because I have been looking forward to this kind of tournament in the Indian Minecraft Community. Since Squid Game is purely based on skills and luck, I wish everyone the best of luck.

Maxtern, one of the most popular gaming influencers, was excited to be part of the first unofficial Squid Game in Minecraft tournament in India. Saying:

I feel that players who have been playing the sand-box game for a long time will have an added advantage over the participants who are not regular Minecraft players. I am ready to give my best and hope to win this tournament.

Full list of players in the Squid Game in Minecraft tournament

Here are the full list of players for the tournament:

Player 1 - Chapati Hindustani Gamer

Player 2 - Armo Fire

Player 3 - Scout

Player 4 - Dante Hindustani Gamer

Player 5 - Quirk

Player 6 - XR Playz

Player 7 - Frustrated Pallav

Player 8 - HastarBTC

Player 9 - Jay Hindi Gaming

Player 10- It’s Dex

Player 11-Fenton

Player 12 - Shronakxd

Plauer 13- Noob Pari

Player 14 - Rachitroo

Player 15 - Ayushmore

Player 16 - Kaash

Player. 17 - It’s Zilsila

Player 18 - Game Therapist

player 19 - Aura

player 20- Talksick

player 21 - Maxtern

player 22- Perfect Gaming Machan

Player 23- Smartypie

Player.24- HiteshKs

Player 25 - Jasus King

YouTube content creators have already experimented with Squid Game themed modes in popular games like GTA 5 and Valorant. Players will now get to see how games inspired by the famous Netflix series are put into play on Minecraft.

