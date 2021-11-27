Squid Games in Minecraft tournament: All you need to know

Squid Game and Minecraft are two of today's biggest franchises. An unofficial Squid Games tournament is set to be hosted on 28 November 2021, in which popular streamers from India will be taking part.
Since both the South Korean Netflix series and sand-box game are immensely loved by viewers, the tournament is expected to be equally enjoyable. The tournament is being conducted by TGW Gaming, an Esports & Gaming event organizer, in collaboration with Loco, an Indian streaming and Esports platform.
Squid Games in Minecraft: Format and participants
The Squid Games in Minecraft competition tournament is scheduled to be held tomorrow at 5:00 PM IST onwards. The tournament will have a massive prize pool of INR 5 lakh.
The tournament is divided into five separate games, inspired by the survival games in the Squid Game. They are as follows:
Game 1 – Red Light, Green Light
Minecraft players will have to move when the light is green and stop when it turns red.
Game 2 – Honeycomb
Gamers will be given the duty to remove extra blocks around the shape in Minecraft.
Game 3 – Marbles
Luck
At this stage, the players who were disqualified will get the chance to join the game back. Minecraft gamers will have to collect five magma stick/cream thrown one after the other.
Skill
This game mode is the 1 vs 1 game mode where disqualified players will not get a second chance.
Game 4 – Glass Stepping Stones.
Players who have qualified via Skills (Game 3) will be awarded with one extra life. Minecraft gamers who are successful in crossing the bridge will qualify for the final round.
Game 5 – The Squid Game
This game is quite similar to a battle royale mode where players get a sword and a shield that they can use to become the last one standing.
A total of 25 gaming content creators will take part in the Squid Games Minecraft tournament. Out of them, only 13/14 players will reach Game 4, the Glass Stepping Stones.
Participants’ reaction
Popular content creator Hastar BTC said:
I’m excited to take part in the Squid Game event as I enjoyed the concept very much. I’m curious to find out how this turns out to be.
Minecraft content creator Jai Hindi Gaming also stated the following about the upcoming tournament:
I am very excited because I have been looking forward to this kind of tournament in the Indian Minecraft Community. Since Squid Game is purely based on skills and luck, I wish everyone the best of luck.
Maxtern, one of the most popular gaming influencers, was excited to be part of the first unofficial Squid Game in Minecraft tournament in India. Saying:
I feel that players who have been playing the sand-box game for a long time will have an added advantage over the participants who are not regular Minecraft players. I am ready to give my best and hope to win this tournament.
Full list of players in the Squid Game in Minecraft tournament
Here are the full list of players for the tournament:
Player 1 - Chapati Hindustani Gamer
Player 2 - Armo Fire
Player 3 - Scout
Player 4 - Dante Hindustani Gamer
Player 5 - Quirk
Player 6 - XR Playz
Player 7 - Frustrated Pallav
Player 8 - HastarBTC
Player 9 - Jay Hindi Gaming
Player 10- It’s Dex
Player 11-Fenton
Player 12 - Shronakxd
Plauer 13- Noob Pari
Player 14 - Rachitroo
Player 15 - Ayushmore
Player 16 - Kaash
Player. 17 - It’s Zilsila
Player 18 - Game Therapist
player 19 - Aura
player 20- Talksick
player 21 - Maxtern
player 22- Perfect Gaming Machan
Player 23- Smartypie
Player.24- HiteshKs
Player 25 - Jasus King
YouTube content creators have already experimented with Squid Game themed modes in popular games like GTA 5 and Valorant. Players will now get to see how games inspired by the famous Netflix series are put into play on Minecraft.