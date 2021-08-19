Squid Game: Release date, cast, plot, stills, teasers and everything to know about Netflix K-Drama

Squid Game is an upcoming Korean K-Drama written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. He is also the director and screenwriter of films such as The Fortress, Miss Granny and Silenced. The show is expected to be something along the lines of Alice in Borderland.

Release date of Squid Game

Squid Game is slated to release on September 17 and can be streamed on Netflix worldwide.

Cast of Squid Game

Lee Jung-jae - Ki-hoon

Ki-hoon in the Squid Game is portrayed by actor Lee Jung-jae who is well-known for his roles in K-Dramas such as the Chief of Staff series, and films such as Hunt and Deliver Us From Evil. His first role was in the film The Young Man. The actor was previously a model.

Park Hae-soo - Sang-woo

Sang-woo's role in Squid Game is portrayed by actor Park Hae-soo who is also signed up to play the role of Berlin in The House of Paper, which is a remake of the hit Spanish series Lasa casa de Papel, also known as Money Heist. Previously, he also worked on shows such as Prison Playbook, Racket Boys and Memories of the Alhambra.

Heo Sung-tae - Deok-soo

Deok-soo's role in Squid Game will be portrayed by actor Heo Sung-tae. He also previously appeared on Racket Boys, the 2021 SBS show. He has also played primary roles in other shows such as Voice 3 and Beyond Evil.

Wi Ha-joon - Joon-ho

Actor Wi Ha-joon plays the role of Joon-ho in Squid Game. The actor was most recently seen in 18 Again. He also played supporting characters in Soul Mechanic, and Romance is a Bonus Book.

Other cast members:

Kim Joo-ryung - Mi-ryeong

Jung Ho-yeon - Sae-byeok

Cameo:

Gong Yoo will play a cameo role in Squid Game.

Plot of Squid Game

Squid Game centers on the character Ki-hoon who is fired from his job. This man learns about a game that awards a prize of 45.6 million won to the winner. However, he decides to take part in it despite the shroud of secrecy that surrounds the game. His best friend Sang-woo, who is almost like a brother to him, faces a problem of his own in his company. Sang-woo got involved in the misappropriation of funds and is now in a crisis. To save himself from this crisis, Sang-woo also participates in the secret game. What they do not realize is that the game is a dangerous one.

Stills and teasers of Squid Game

The official stills and teasers of the show were released on official Netflix social networking handles, including Instagram.

The teasers indicated that the show would be brutal as the contestants in a survival game are forced to fight for their life every single day. The teasers also had fans comparing the show to Alice in Borderland. In addition to this, Goblin star Gong Yoo's cameo is also something that the fans are looking forward to.

