Minecraft Bedrock Edition on Android: System requirements, link, steps, features, and more

Minecraft is a very popular sandbox game available on Android, Windows 10, iOS, Windows 10 Mobile, Windows Phone, and Fire OS. However, there is a variety of versions that could be confusing to some players.

On Oct 16, Minecraft Live is coming to a zombie-inducing screen near you!



Read more about the livest live show, and prepare yourself for the never ever controversial mob vote, block-breaking announcements, and – of course – absentminded chickens:



↣ https://t.co/5FyXpmEExB ↢ pic.twitter.com/gwJNLi4Pqn — Minecraft (@Minecraft) September 2, 2021

There are two popular versions of Minecraft. They are:

Bedrock

Java

Both the versions are quite similar to each other, except for a few minor changes. The Bedrock version is the normal version of Minecraft that is available on mobile gaming platforms.

How to download Minecraft Bedrock on Android?

Android version of Minecraft is worth 650 INR (Image via Google Play Store)

The Android version of Minecraft used to be referred to as “Minecraft: Pocket Edition.” Now the Bedrock edition of the game is just termed “Minecraft.” The gameplay of the title is the same as before.

Players can follow the steps given below if they want to download Minecraft on Android:

Step 1: Users will have to head over to the Google Play Store or click this link to be redirected.

Step 2: Players will have to sign in if they have not already.

Step 3: They will then have to pay the given amount.

Note: The price of Minecraft varies from platform to platform, even if the content of the title is the same across all of them.

Step 4: Players can then download the game on their devices and install it thereafter.

Equally at home in a windblown forest or well-kept flowerbed, the colourful azalea truly is the best of both worlds!



Learn all about this host to the Overworld’s single-most explosive growth spurt:



↣ https://t.co/R1ocDJ7S3n ↢ pic.twitter.com/pUqwP6zzpx — Minecraft (@Minecraft) August 26, 2021

The Android version of Minecraft is quite exciting and has a great rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store. Players can opt for "Add-Ons" and customize their gaming experience.

The best aspect of Minecraft is that it supports cross-platform gameplay. So, a mobile gamer can enjoy the game with a PC gamer simultaneously in multiplayer mode. Players can add up to 10 friends and enjoy the different realms offered by the game.

This article is for beginners.

Also read Minecraft Education Edition: Everything beginners need to know about the game-based learning platform

Like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page for more news and info!

Edited by Srijan Sen