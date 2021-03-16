Minecraft Education Edition: Everything beginners need to know about the game-based learning platform

Video games are always seen as a purely recreational activity, but Minecraft has come up with an innovative way of educating players. Minecraft Education Edition is Minecraft’s humble attempt to make learning more fun.

Minecraft Education Edition is basically a game-based learning platform that encourages kids to be more creative and collaborative. The immersive digital environment makes the learning experience more enjoyable.

Educators and players can access this game-based learning platform for free. However, there is a limit to the number of logins. For teachers, the number of logins is up to 25, and for students, it is 10. After that, a paid license will be required to continue.

Also read: 5 best Android games like Minecraft under 200 MB

Minecraft Education Edition: Everything beginners need to know

#1 - Extinction! Safari

Image via Minecraft: Education Edition

In this lesson, players will learn about the various causes of extinction and the loss of biodiversity in the planet. Minecraft has partnered up with World Wildlife Fund for this project. Skills like communication and critical thinking will be boosted in this lesson.

#2 - Hour of Code 2019 (AI)

Image via Code.org

Advertisement

Players can learn about the basics of coding and Artificial Intelligence in this lesson. This lesson's guiding idea is to encourage players to code a solution when faced with a problem.

Players will be given a situation where they will be required to collect information and code the Minecraft Agent to do what is necessary during a crisis.

#3 - Minecraft Code Town

Image via Minecraft: Education Edition

This lesson also revolves around coding, but it is more advanced than Hour of Code. In this lesson, gamers will learn about sequences and loops. Players will be required to implement their coding skills to solve a puzzle successfully. There are nine coding challenges that they have to complete.

#4 - Ngā Motu - The Islands

Image via Minecraft: Education Edition

This lesson is all about teaching players about how places have an important role in shaping people and their personalities, and how people influence places, in return. Players will learn about the language, culture, and people of Aotearoa, New Zealand. This lesson will also help players develop their pronunciation skills.

Advertisement

For more information, players can head over to the official website by clicking here.

Also read: 5 best free Android games like Minecraft under 300 MB