When thinking of sandbox games, Minecraft is one of the first titles that comes to mind. From creating new structures to exploring an open-world, Minecraft lets its players indulge in a lot of fun activities.

Minecraft can also be enjoyed on various platforms.

5 best Android games like Minecraft under 200 MB

#1 - Super Crafting and Building 2020

Image via G. Babs

Like Minecraft, this game provides its players with materials to build various structures. Players can interact with friendly farm animals as well.

The game also has survival elements, where players have to defeat monsters, zombies, and other hostile creatures. If the players these creatures successfully, they are duly rewarded.

Size: 80 MB

Download it from here.

#2 - Mini Block Craft

Image via Android Games

This title sandbox game with survival and building elements will remind players of Minecraft. Mini Block Craft also offers an interesting map.

Players need to accumulate the necessary resources for building houses. Players also need to protect themselves from zombies and other monsters.

Size: 26 MB

Download it from here.

#3 - PlanetCraft: Block Craft Games

Image via MoBiGaffer

This game encourages building, exploration, and survival elements like Minecraft. The multiplayer mode allows players to enjoy the game with friends.

The game offers blocks, tools, weapons, and more as equipment. This title has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Size: 127 MB

Download it from here.

#4 - LokiCraft 2

Image via G. Babs

Like LokiCraft, the sequel also has fun activities that the players can indulge in. The 3D block world and pixelated graphics are characteristic of Minecraft.

The user interface is simple, and the controls are intuitive. From exploring to building dream houses, players will have their hands full.

Size: 43 MB

Download it from here.

#5 - Terraria

Image via GullofDoom

Terraria allows players to experiment with structures like Minecraft. The game also encourages players to explore the world. There are 20 biomes and mini-biomes that players can have fun discovering.

It has easy controls and simple gameplay. The game has a rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 152 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

