5 best Android games like Minecraft under 100 MB in 2021

Minecraft is an uber-famous sandbox video game that revolves around survival, exploration, and building. Players can easily recognize the game due to its pixelated graphics and block-like characters.

Minecraft is available on the mobile platform, and its download size is only 500 MB. Players who do not have much space on their Android devices can opt for one of the games listed below.

Top 5 Android games similar to Minecraft under 100 MB in 2021

These are the five best Android games like Minecraft under 100 MB:

#1 - London Craft: Crafting and Building Exploration Game

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

This city-building title lets players build and redesign various structures in London. Like Minecraft, this game has pixelated graphics that players will enjoy.

Players can explore the city by cruising around in vehicles like trains, cars, subway, etc. With over 5 million downloads, this title has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 68 MB

Download it from here.

#2 - MainCraft: build & mine blocks

Image via Google Play

In this game, players can build their own home, just like they did in Minecraft. Not just their home, players can also construct structures like castles, villages, etc.

MainCraft: build & mine blocks provide players with powerful weapons and armor to stay safe from enemies. The title has good graphics and can be downloaded for free.

Size: 92 MB

Download it from here.

#3 - Block Craft 3D: Building Simulator Games For Free

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

Like Minecraft, this game also has block-like characters and pixelated graphics. Players can use the blocks offered by the game to build various structures like houses, castles, etc.

The game also encourages players to explore more by visiting their friends in different villages. Players also get a chance to earn gems by selling their creations.

Size: 59 MB

Download it from here.

#4 - Earth Craft

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

Just as Minecraft, this game has survival, building, and exploration elements. The game allows players to build several buildings and structures.

Players also have an option to engage in a variety of activities like hunting and fishing. The easy controls and simple graphics make the title even more enjoyable.

Size: 77 MB

Download it from here.

#5 - Super Crafting and Building 2020

Image via G. Babs (YouTube)

Similar to Minecraft, this is a sandbox title that provides its players with the basic requirements for building their dream world. This title has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Players will also have to fight for their survival by defeating predators, skeletons, zombies, monsters, etc. Apart from enemies, players will also get to encounter friendly mobs like farm animals.

Size: 80 MB

Download it from here.

