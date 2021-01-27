5 best games like Minecraft for low-end Android devices in 2021

Minecraft is a popular game that features block-like characters and is famous for its pixelated graphics. It is available across various gaming platforms.

Minecraft can be played on Android devices, which must be purchased for INR 650. Players that have low-end devices and want to enjoy more games like Minecraft can check out the list below.

Top 5 games similar to Minecraft for low-end Android devices in 2021

These are the five best games like Minecraft that are compatible with low-end Android devices:

#1 - Ultimate Craft: Exploration of Blocky World

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

This title has crafting and building elements like Minecraft. Players can use the blocks provided in the game and make doll houses, theme parks, and much more.

Players can also go on various quests and earn coins to buy in-game accessories. In this magical world, there is no dearth of activities for players to engage in.

Download it from here.

#2 - Block Craft 3D: Building Simulator Games For Free

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

Like Minecraft, there is a vast range of activities that players can enjoy in this title. From spaceships to castles, players can build various structures in this title.

The city-building game offers an open-world that players can explore any time they want. The game has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, and players can download it for free.

Download it from here.

#3 - The Blockheads

Image via TouchGameplay (YouTube)

This title is a 2D, side-scrolling sandbox game that features block-like characters. The pixelated graphics and the ambiance of the game will surely remind players of Minecraft.

Players can craft various tools along with buildings with the materials provided by the game. This title can also be played without an internet connection.

Download it from here.

#4 - Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

Image via MobileGamesDaily (YouTube)

This 3D block survival game is a lot like Minecraft when it comes to characters and graphics. The gameplay is quite different from the Mojang classic, but players might enjoy it if they are into action games.

There are Battle Royale and PVP matches that players can have a great time playing. Grand Battle Royale also has an option that allows players to buy skins.

Download it from here.

#5 - Multicraft – Build and Mine!

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

This title has survival and building elements, which are quite similar to Minecraft. Players can create unique buildings by gathering several resources that the game provides.

In order to ensure their survival from various monsters, players must build a strong shelter. The multiplayer mode can be opted for by players who want to enjoy the title with their friends.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

