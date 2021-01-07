5 best games like Minecraft that are highly rated on Play Store in 2021

Minecraft is one of the best games that has survival, crafting and exploration elements. The pixelated graphics and block-like characters are the game’s trademarks.

The game has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store. On that note, let us have a look at games like Minecraft that also have high ratings on the Google Play Store.

Five best games like Minecraft that are highly rated on Play Store in 2021

These are five of the best games like Minecraft that have high ratings on the Google Play Store:

#1 Terraria

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This title has building elements like Minecraft that gives players the chance to build various structures. The simple controls make it even more easy to play this game.

The multiplayer mode of Terraria allows players to invite their friends. In this title, players can defeat over 400 enemies, explore 20 biomes and mini-biomes and much more.

Rating: 4.6.

The game can be downloaded from here.

Advertisement

#2 Crafting and Building

Image via G. Babs (YouTube)

Like Minecraft, this title allows players to build houses and various structures. The game also has a multiplayer mode through which the players can connect with their friends online.

In Crafting and Building, players can choose their characters, and there are various skins to choose from. The game can be downloaded for free and has over five million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Rating: 4.3.

The game can be downloaded from here.

#3 Ultimate Craft: Exploration of Blocky World

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

In Ultimate Craft, players can build and craft like they do in Minecraft. From doll houses to theme parks, players can create many things with the various blocks in this title.

Players can also earn coins and be a part of various quests offered by the title. Ultimate Craft also offers a magical world that is filled with activities that players can engage in.

Advertisement

Rating: 4.2.

The game can be downloaded from here.

#4 Block Craft 3D: Building Simulator Games For Free

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

This title also has pixelated graphics that could surely remind players of Minecraft. Block Craft 3D is popular when it comes to mobile gaming and has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The open-world offered by the game is filled with various activities that players can engage in. Players can build almost anything in this title, ranging from a spaceship to a castle.

Rating: 4.2.

The game can be downloaded from here.

#5 London Craft: Crafting & Building Exploration Game

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

This sandbox game has many elements of Minecraft and is set in the city of London. Players can explore the city and ride in cars and trains to have a good time.

Players can also enjoy the mini-games offered by this title. They can build Big Ben, London Eye and many more structures using the blocks offered by London Craft.

Advertisement

Rating: 4.2.

The game can be downloaded from here.