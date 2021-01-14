Minecraft is a famous game which inspires players to be more creative. Players can build a variety of structures and fight for their survival in this open-world sandbox title.

Minecraft is available across various gaming platforms, and can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. If players like Minecraft, they can also try out the games given below.

5 best Android games like Minecraft in 2021

These are five of the best Android games like Minecraft:

1. Crafting and Building

Image via G. Babs (YouTube)

Like the name suggests, players can build houses and various structures in this title. Players can also connect with their friends online through the multiplayer mode offered by the game.

There are various skins that players can choose to dress up their characters, as it is with Minecraft. The game has a good rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

2. The Blockheads

Image via Dave Frampton (YouTube)

Like Minecraft, this 2D, side-scrolling sandbox game also features block-like characters. Players can play this title, revolving around survival and exploration, without an internet connection.

This title has easy gameplay and simple controls, which makes it even more enjoyable. The Blockheads takes up less storage space and is compatible with low-end Android devices too.

Download it from here.

3. Multicraft – Build and Mine!

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

There are various tools and resources that players can use to construct buildings, like they did in Minecraft. It also supports multiplayer mode, which is great for players who want to enjoy it with friends.

Players will also be required to defeat various enemies like large spiders, zombies, and more. Because of this, they must build a strong shelter to protect themselves from the monsters.

Download it from here.

4. Block Craft 3D: Building Simulator Games For Free

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

This title offers its players various activities they can indulge in, which are a lot like the activities featured in Minecraft. This game has pixelated graphics which many players enjoy.

From the Eiffel Tower to a mine, players can build many things in this title. Block Craft 3D is very famous with a rating of 4.2 stars, and it has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

5. Earth Craft

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

This title gives its players the option to build buildings and structures, like Minecraft. Players can also engage in a variety of activities like hunting and fishing.

Survival and exploration are the two main elements of this title. This title has low device requirements and has over 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

