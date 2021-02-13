Minecraft is a very famous sandbox video game. It is easily distinguishable because of its pixelated graphics and block-like characters. Minecraft has survival, exploration, and building elements in its gameplay.

When it comes to the mobile gaming platform, the download size of Minecraft is only 500 MB. If players are searching for Android games like Minecraft under 500 MB, they have come to the right place.

5 best Android games like Minecraft under 500 MB

#1 - Block Craft 3D: Building Simulator Games For Free

Like Minecraft, players can build various structures in this title, which also has pixelated graphics. Players need to pick their character and then start building houses, castles, and more.

Players can use the blocks offered by the game or create custom blocks. They can explore the villages inhabited by their friends, sell their creations, and receive gems in return.

Size: 59 MB

Download it here.

#2 - Mini Block Craft

This title is also a sandbox game with survival and building elements like Minecraft. Players can also explore the map and defeat zombies and other monsters.

The game offers many blocks that players can use to create their dream house. The game has a rating of 4.1 stars and over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Size: 26 MB

Download it here.

#3 - London Craft: Crafting and Building Exploration Game

This game is one of the best city-building titles. It lets players enjoy the ambiance of London. London Craft gives players the opportunity to redesign famous structures in the city.

Players have the liberty to travel anywhere they want by foot or by using vehicles like cars, subway, trains, etc. The blocky and pixelated world of this title will surely remind players of Minecraft.

Size: 68 MB

Download it here.

#4 - LokiCraft

In this game, players can gather blocks to build unique buildings. Like Minecraft, the game provides its players with resources to create various tools and weapons.

The game has two main modes: Creative mode and Survival mode. In the Survival mode, players will have to take up the role of a ruthless hunter and defeat lots of monsters that block the path.

Size: 43 MB

Download it here.

#5 - MultiCraft – Build and Mine!

From insidious spiders to bloodthirsty zombies, there are many monsters that players will have to defeat in this title. Players will have to build a strong shelter to protect themselves at night.

Like Minecraft, players can explore, build, fight, and survive in this game. MultiCraft also has an acceleration mode that allows players to run fast and a flight mode that allows players to fly.

Size: 19 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: Minecraft Guide for Beginners