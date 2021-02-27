5 best free Android games like Minecraft under 300 MB

When players think of Minecraft, they immediately get reminded of block-like pixelated characters that the game features. The title is an open-world sandbox game that has building and crafting elements.

Minecraft is available on various platforms like Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS, PS4, etc. If players are searching for similar free Android games under 300 MB, they have come to the right place.

Five best Android alternatives to Minecraft under 300 MB

These are five of the best such titles for players to try out:

#1 - Super Crafting and Building 2020

Image via G. Babs (YouTube)

Players will be provided with the necessary equipment for building their dream world, like Minecraft. The game also has survival elements, and players will have to defeat zombies, monsters, etc.

Super Crafting and Building 2020 also features friendly mobs like farm animals that players can befriend. If they are successful in fighting off evil creatures, they will be rewarded with valuable resources.

Size: 80 MB

Download it from here

#2 - Block Craft 3D: Building Simulator Games For Free

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

Like Minecraft, this title also features block-like characters who can engage in various activities like building houses, castles, etc. Right at the start, players need to pick a character as per their choice.

Players have the liberty to create custom blocks in Block Craft 3D. They can also use the blocks provided by the game or sell their creation to receive gems in return.

Size: 59 MB

Download it from here

#3 - MultiCraft – Build and Mine!

Image via DrazerGK (YouTube)

This title has survival, building, and exploration elements, like Minecraft. MultiCraft has cool modes, which makes the gameplay more interesting and allows players to boost their capabilities.

To keep the enemies out at night, players can build strong shelters. Insidious spiders and bloodthirsty zombies two of the many kinds of monsters that players will have to defeat.

Size: 19 MB

Download it from here

#4 - Earth Craft

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

This game gives its players the chance to build various buildings and structures, like Minecraft does. Players can also engage in simple activities like hunting and fishing.

Gamers can also explore the map of this game whenever they want. Earth Craft has easy controls and simple graphics, which is liked by many mobile gamers.

Size: 77 MB

Download it from here

#5 - LokiCraft

Image via MoBiGaffer (YouTube)

In LokiCraft, players can gather the blocks and resources available to build unique buildings and various tools and weapons, like they did in Minecraft. There are two modes, Creative mode and Survival mode.

In Creative mode, players can create various structures. In the Survival mode, players have to perform a hunter's role and put an end to the dangerous enemies prowling about.

Size: 43 MB

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

