“Being able to recreate my favorite movie scenes was what really made me fall in love with Minecraft!”: TrixyBlox

The endless possibilities provided by the open world of Minecraft have encouraged many gamers to let their creativity flow over the years. Seizing this opportunity, Oscar “TrixyBlox” Osborne, an eminent Minecraft content creator, took to YouTube to build some of the most intricate and jaw-dropping builds.

From his upcoming Ultimate Survival World creation to his most detailed Underground Kingdom, TrixyBlox, in conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, talks about the hours he has to invest in making his projects successful.

Q. Having a combined view count of over 100 million on YouTube is a feat. How did the idea of becoming a YouTuber come to be? Tell us a bit about yourself and how you channeled your exceptional Minecraft skills into a profession.

Oscar: I have been creating YouTube videos for about eight years, which tends to surprise people. I studied VFX at university, and that’s part of the reason why I love creating things in Minecraft so much! I find that the skills I learned while taking my degree helped me with building, so I’m grateful to have that under my belt. Just as I finished my degree, the TrixyBlox channel took off — what was once a hobby became my full-time job!

Q. Your YouTube channel, TrixyBlox, is wholly dedicated to Minecraft. What is it about Minecraft that appeals to you the most? How old were you when you first played the open-world sandbox game?

Oscar: I love that Minecraft allows you to be so creative, but it still has its practical limits, so it really challenges us, builders! You often have to think of inventive ways to use blocks that may be designed for a totally different purpose to achieve the effect you’re looking for.

Plus, being able to recreate some of my favorite movie scenes was what really made me fall in love with creating things in Minecraft!

I’ve been playing Minecraft since 2011, when it was first becoming really popular! It is such a versatile game, and it brings people together in so many ways.

Q. Your username, “TrixyBlox”, is unique and creative. What is the anecdote behind this innovative name?

Oscar: The name “TrixyBlox” was actually something I came up with on a whim! It fits nicely with the channel’s theme and luckily hasn’t aged badly. I could have quite as easily named the channel something ridiculously goofy back then!

Q. Breath-taking builds set your channel apart from other Minecraft YouTube channels. What was your most detailed build ever? How much time did you invest in making the project successful?

Oscar: The answer to this question is honestly ever-changing, with each of my projects becoming more detailed than the last! My Underground Kingdom build is pretty detailed — it took me over 300 hours, spanning about six months!

At the moment, my main project is my Ultimate Survival World, which is shaping up to be my most detailed build to date! I have already invested about 300 hours into this project, and I’m not even halfway through yet!

The backstory for the build is really extensive and complex. Since I’m making it for people to experience the survival mode, all the buildings have interiors, and there will be loot, diary entries, and treasure hunts hidden across the whole island!

There is so much going into this project, and I have to remind myself that it needs to be survival-friendly at times. It’s so tempting to go crazy and build things on a massive scale, which often makes it easier to add detail!

I do all the building by myself, with the help of my girlfriend Steph, for the planning, story, and scripting process. I have to work as quickly as possible to get new videos ready, so I try my best to strike a balance between too much and too little detail!

I could spend forever creating the most detailed, perfect build ever, but no one would get the chance to play it, and my videos would be far too long!

Q. Your one-of-a-kind Minecraft builds are huge, elaborate, and intricate. From where do you draw your inspiration? What theme are you working on next?

Oscar: A lot of my inspiration comes from movies and games, as well as history! Not a day goes by that Steph and I don’t discuss new concepts and ideas — we spend a long time planning things out and researching!

As for the next theme, I plan to start working on the “Coastal Kingdom”, which will be part of the same universe as my Underground and Underwater kingdoms! I have several more kingdoms planned for this universe, and I can’t wait to show everyone how they’re linked to one another!

Since my projects take such a long time to complete, I expect this new kingdom will come to fruition sometime next year, along with my next mega project — a survival-friendly map to rival the Ultimate Survival World!

There are so many new projects to look forward to over the next few years!

Q. The basic vs intermediate vs expert videos show your attention to little details. Can viewers expect more videos like these from you in the future?

Oscar: I would like to revisit this series at some stage, but there’s currently so much demand for bigger projects, like my Ultimate Survival World! I also have some builds that I’d love to revisit and upgrade again. I have so many standalone builds that could be transformed into whole kingdoms!

But for sure, once the Ultimate Survival World is complete, I will hopefully have time to create some more focused, individual transformations again — they’re great fun! I’ll also have more mega projects lined up too!

Q. Minecraft mods are all the rage, and players are curious to know which ones are the best. Which mods are your personal favorites?

Oscar: Mods are a great way to keep your Minecraft experience fresh! I have used LittleTiles for a series on my channel where I upgrade builds in insane detail, which is one of my personal favorites! That’s definitely a series that I’d like to continue with, eventually recreating all of Minecraft’s structures in insane detail!

You can literally use blocks 1/16 of the size of ordinary Minecraft blocks, so it makes for some incredible creations! I also wouldn’t even be able to make my videos without ReplayMod, which allows me to record all the in-game footage!

Q. Your videos reflect that you have a fun time experimenting with the various features that Minecraft offers. Out of all your videos, which video did you have the most fun filming?

Oscar: I loved my mega upgrade of Minecraft’s Desert Temple! It was great fun to use different materials. It’s challenging to incorporate gold blocks into a build since they usually don’t work very well, but I finally got to use them for this!

The Desert Temple has been reimagined by Minecraft fans hundreds of times, so I really enjoyed creating something totally outside the box!

Q. Having nearly 2 million subscribers is quite an achievement. Being a successful YouTuber yourself, do you look up to other Minecraft creators? Who is your favorite?

Oscar: I actually don’t watch many YouTubers these days, believe it or not! When Yogscast used to play Minecraft, I watched them a lot, and they really inspired me to play the game!

Q. When you are not immersed in the Minecraft world, what hobbies do you like to engage in?

Oscar: I definitely consider my job a hobby of mine, which is a massive bonus! But outside of Minecraft, I spend time with Steph. We enjoy watching movies, playing other video games, and going out to try new things!

We’re big fans of escape rooms and love finding new things to do around London!

Q. What kind of video games did you play growing up? Aside from Minecraft, are there any other video games that you love?

Oscar: I played a lot of Pokemon growing up, and I still love it now! And over the years, I’ve played tons of games, like Rocket League, GTA, Zelda, etc. I also really enjoyed the latest Spider-Man games — I’m excited for the new one in 2023!

Q. It looks like you are also a Game of Thrones fan since you have a dedicated playlist of GoT builds in Minecraft. How long did it take to create each kingdom from scratch? What are your thoughts when it comes to the last season of GoT?

Oscar: Yes, I am a huge GoT fan! Those kingdoms probably took me about 50 hours each, although it feels like such a long time ago now, I can’t remember exactly.

As for the last season, I was very disappointed. I think we all were!

Q. Being a professional YouTuber comes with its challenges. Did you always dream of becoming a YouTuber when you were growing up? What profession did you want to pursue before becoming a Minecraft YouTuber?

Oscar: Becoming a YouTuber has been a dream of mine ever since I was a kid — the fact it came true still feels surreal sometimes!

As I mentioned before, I took a VFX degree at university, so I planned to become a VFX artist for movies or games, specifically focusing on digital sculpting. I really loved it, but I wouldn’t trade my career for the world!

Q. There are many aspiring YouTubers who want to secure their identities as content creators. What message would you like to share with them?

Oscar: As cliché as it sounds, don’t give up! My channel was once just a hobby, like most aspiring YouTubers out there! Just stay focused on the content you enjoy, try to flow with current trends, and do your research on good titles, thumbnails, and retaining an audience.

There is an element of luck involved at first, but making sure you’re doing all the right things really increases your chances of getting noticed and then retaining an audience after that!

Also, be prepared for scrutiny. The internet is a wonderful place, and I’m lucky to have my amazing Blox Fam community behind me, but you will find trolls and critics everywhere. Just focus on the positives and keep trying

