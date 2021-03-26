Minecraft Dungeons: Initial release date, system requirements, link, and more

Minecraft Dungeons, a spin-off of the popular sandbox video game Minecraft, has become quite popular ever since its release.

Even though Minecraft has a vast open world that players can explore, this game is strictly a dungeon crawler.

Players might be disappointed at the lack of building or mining elements in the game. However, they can always explore the hand-crafted dungeons and fight monsters that block their way. Their main goal is to unearth the treasure at the end of the game, but they will have to escape many traps and solve multiple puzzles to do so.

The hack-and-slash dungeon crawler also supports online multiplayer mode and a four-player local mode.

Minecraft Dungeons: Initial Release Date

Minecraft Dungeons was released on 26th May 2020. It is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.

Minecraft Dungeons: System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (November 2019 Update or higher), 8 or 7 (64-bit with the latest updates; some functionality not supported on Windows 7 and 8)

Processor: Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU

Memory: 8GB RAM, 2GB VRAM

DirectX®: DirectX 11

Monitor: 800x600

Size: 6 GB

(Source: help.minecraft.net)

Note: Performance scales with higher-end systems. Not supported on Windows 10S.

Minecraft Dungeons link

Official website of Minecraft Dungeons

There are two editions of Minecraft Dungeons that players can buy. They are:

Standard

Hero

After choosing the edition of their choice, players must pay the amount required. It is important to note that this title has a separate launcher.

Players can head over to the official Minecraft Dungeons site or click here if they want to download the game.

