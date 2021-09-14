Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom actor reveals "massive" update about the PlayStation 5 exclusive

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was the highlight of the PlayStation showcase that ended a few days ago. The sequel to the title that came out in 2018, Insomniac Games was generous enough to reward its fans with a teaser.

Interestingly, the teaser revealed Venom as one of the lead villains in the upcoming game. Tony Todd will be the voice of the iconic symbiote and recently revealed in one of his Tweets that the "game is massive."

Sadly, the game will not hit virtual shelves until 2023, but that hasn't thwarted fans from seeking more information about the new title.

Responding to a tweet, Todd revealed that the highly anticipated game is massive, and that's the driving reason behind the 2023 window of release.

2 months or so. Game is massive. That's why it won't come out till. 2023 — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) September 10, 2021

While this isn't enough to quench the curiosity that has surfaced ever since the title was announced, it marks the initiation of a process that will reveal much more information in the coming months.

Spider-Man 2 to come out for PS5 only

Apart from being a sequel to the original title, Spider-Man 2 will certainly have some big shoes to fill. The 2018 title was a massive success, and the spin-off, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, hit the ball out of the park as well.

According to the teaser that was revealed during the PlayStation showcase, Spider-Man 2 will feature both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they take on Venom and a whole array of other villains, similar to previous iterations of the incredibly popular franchise.

The 2018 title was a PS4 exclusive. A remastered version of the same title was released for the new gen console as soon as it was announced. Miles Morales, too, is now available on both PS4 and PS5.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine are coming to PS5. First details on the new Insomniac Games titles: https://t.co/4vl3gyIWET pic.twitter.com/L2shGKSVxV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 9, 2021

Sadly, Spider-Man 2 will only come out exclusively for the PS5, as the developers want to make the most of the new hardware to provide an unrivaled gaming experience.

On the flip side, the PlayStation Showcase was a rather sad affair as well. Rockstar Games announced that the expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5 will come out in 2022 instead of later this year.

Be that as it may, the trailer for the same has received a rather underwhelming response, implying that the monopoly of the title has come to a glorious end.

