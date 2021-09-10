Every game announced at the 2021 PlayStation Showcase

PlayStation recently held their own PS5 PlayStation Showcase where they displayed all of the upcoming games or projects they have in store for the future. Within a short span of less than an hour, a plethora of highly anticipated titles were showcased for PlayStation fans.

Many of the announcements were for games that had been teased in the past but still had yet to receive a full trailer. On top of that, there were plenty of surprise announcements that are promising prospects for PlayStation 5 and next-generation games as a whole.

With the PlayStation Showcase over, there is bound to be plenty of information to follow, as well as developer interviews to give insight into the new game announcements. It'll be great to get far more information on the new announcements and trailers from the showcase soon, but for the time being, players can go through which titles made an appearance on the show.

Full list of PlayStation Showcase 2021 announcements

PlayStation Showcase games:

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Project Eve

Tiny Tina's Wonderland

Forspoken

Rainbow Six: Extraction

Alan Wake: Remastered

GTA V Expanded & Enhanced Edition

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Guardians of the Galaxy

Vampire the Masquerade: Blood Hunt

Deathloop

Kid A Mnesia

Tchia

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Marvel's Wolverine

Gran Turismo 7

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

God of War: Ragnarok

PlayStation did not hold back on their announcements with the September PlayStation Showcase, and it clearly shows in the list. Every game listed above was shown within a 45-minute window, which is no small feat. As an added bonus, most announcements had brand new trailers accompanying them.

With so many announcements being made, it can be hard to track which games may be the heavy hitters, especially since most of them look stunning. But there are certainly some aspects of the PlayStation Showcase that stand out and will likely gain the most attention.

The final four games showcased during the show will be some of the most talked-about games. Two of those are being developed by Insomniac Games, which are Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine. Wolverine, however, only received a very brief reveal compared to Spider-Man 2.

Also Read

Of course, God of War: Ragnarok was the cherry on top of the PlayStation Showcase, and the game finally received a full-fledged trailer for fans to break down and watch before a true release.

Edited by Danyal Arabi