Do you need PlayStation Plus to play Splitgate?

Splitgate releasing on consoles has given a whole new sphere of players access to the game, but unlike PC platforms, many console games require an online subscription service like PlayStation Plus to play. But there are some games that don't fit into that same mold.

The Nintendo Switch, Xbox One/Series X|S, and PlayStation 4/5 all have their own online subscription. Typically, players pay $10 per month or buy a yearly bundle.

They are then given access to online games and free monthly games depending on the platform. While they do have some great perks, it does create a barrier for some online games.

In the case of Splitgate, a subscription service like PlayStation Plus is not required to play.

Many free-to-play games on PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live are exempt from the subscription rule, likely in an attempt to make the game as accessible as possible.

So PlayStation players do not need to worry about paying a monthly fee in order to play Splitgate online.

Is everything beyond PlayStation Plus free in Splitgate?

Splitgate is free-to-play, and as mentioned above, it doesn't require a PlayStation Plus subscription to play. In theory, the game is entirely free-to-play for as long as someone is willing to play the game. However, that doesn't mean the game doesn't make money.

Like most free-to-play shooters, there are plenty of cosmetics in Splitgate that players can purchase and get their hands on.

Perhaps the most important version of that in the game is the battle pass. Typically, the battle pass is an unnecessary cosmetic aspect of a game that many players still purchase regardless, and for good reason.

They provide players with plenty of levels to grind, as well as plenty of different cosmetics for customization; all while staying around $10. Many skins in free-to-play games will cost around $15 on average, though it can go lower or higher.

Splitgate will also continue to receive new content and updates as the game progresses. Players on all platforms will not need to worry about paying for those aspects either.

Any content that is released, such as maps will be available to anyone that downloads the game. It's the norm for free-to-play live service games, and it keeps the community connected.

Players who are interested in Splitgate also don't need to worry about the platform, as there is already crossplay implemented into the arena shooter.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi