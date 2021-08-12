The best PC keybinds in Splitgate

Splitgate is a game taking the PC world by storm, seeing a massive increase in players recently.
It is a well-known fact that PC gaming is where most competitive esports titles are played. There is just something about the graphical, input, and movement freedom from a PC that makes esports perform best there.
Splitgate, while still early in its life, has had some esports events already. Of course, those were on PC. If you are looking to give this game a try, you will need to know the best PC keybinds to keep up in Splitgate.
The best Splitgate keybinds on PC
A lot of keybinds for Splitgate on PC won't be changed. Some, however, work wonders being moved to a different key.
Here are the keys associated with each in-game action in Splitgate that work best:
- Forward: W
- Backwards: S
- Strafe Left: A
- Strafe Right: D
- Sprint: Left Shift
- Jump: Space Bar
- Crouch: C
- Fire: Left Mouse Button
- Reload: R
- Melee: V
- Grenade: G
- Zoom: Right Mouse Button
- Action: F
- Inspect: I
- Shoot Left Portal: Mouse Wheel Up
- Shoot Right Portal: Mouse Wheel Down
- Close Left Portal: Thumb Mouse Button
- Close Right Portal: Thumb Mouse Button 2
- Next Weapon: N/A
- Previous Weapon: N/A
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Pause: Escape
- Scoreboard: Tab
- Text Chat: Enter
- Hide/Show UI: H
- Push to Talk (Default/Team): T
- Push to Talk (Proximity): Y
Normally, the mouse wheel will switch between weapons. It is best to swap weapons with the number keys at the top of the keyboard. Splitgate has other uses for the mouse wheel.
Instead of using letter keys to access portals, the mouse wheel has been proven to be the best option. Then to close them, using mouse buttons on the sides with your thumb.
This means you will need a mouse with those buttons available, though. If you don't, you will need to determine other keybinds for closing the left and right portals in Splitgate.